Amid Champions Trophy row, PCB chief breaks silence on Jay Shah’s appointment as ICC chairman

Shah was elected as the ICC Chairman at the end of last month without any opposition, succeeding Greg Barclay who chose not to seek a third term.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi reassured the public on Saturday that there are no concerns regarding Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah assuming the top position at the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Shah was elected as the ICC Chairman at the end of last month without any opposition, succeeding Greg Barclay who chose not to seek a third term.

Chairman Naqvi expressed his thoughts on Shah's new role as the ICC chairman and the next Asian Cricket Council meeting.

"We are in touch with Jay Shah; there are no concerns about his becoming ICC Chairman. The ACC meeting is on September 8 and 9," Naqvi told reporters, as quoted from Geo News.

With Jay Shah officially assuming the ICC job in December, he will need to step down from his positions as BCCI's secretary and the chairman of ACC. Shah will make history as the youngest person to hold the top role at ICC and only the fifth Indian to lead the global cricketing body.

Additionally, Naqvi confirmed his absence from the meeting and announced that Salman Nasir would be representing Pakistan.

“I will not be able to attend the meeting, and Salman Nasir will attend. The meeting will finalise matters related to the new president,” the PCB chairman said.

Naqvi has confirmed that the Pakistan Cricket Board has been in communication with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding the upcoming Champions Trophy. He stated, "The Champions Trophy will indeed be held in Pakistan. We are currently in discussions with the cricket boards of the participating teams."

The PCB is diligently preparing to host the prestigious Champions Trophy next year. Renovation work is underway at Karachi National Stadium, Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in anticipation of this marquee event.

Also read| Aryna Sabalenka beats Jessica Pegula to win maiden US Open women's title, takes home record prize money