Ratan Tata's company invests Rs 950 crore in this firm, plans to build...

This Indian cricketer has the most expensive and luxurious home, it's not Kohli, Rohit, Sachin or Dhoni

First suspected Mpox case detected in India: Know symptoms, prevention, transmission of this virus

This actress married Maharaja, was 'killed', her son was beheaded; her spirit still 'haunts' Jodhpur palace

Bangladesh plans to extradite ex-PM Sheikh Hasina from India, put her on trial for….

Cricket

Amid Champions Trophy row, PCB chief breaks silence on Jay Shah’s appointment as ICC chairman

Shah was elected as the ICC Chairman at the end of last month without any opposition, succeeding Greg Barclay who chose not to seek a third term.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 08, 2024, 05:46 PM IST

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi reassured the public on Saturday that there are no concerns regarding Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah assuming the top position at the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Shah was elected as the ICC Chairman at the end of last month without any opposition, succeeding Greg Barclay who chose not to seek a third term.

Chairman Naqvi expressed his thoughts on Shah's new role as the ICC chairman and the next Asian Cricket Council meeting.

"We are in touch with Jay Shah; there are no concerns about his becoming ICC Chairman. The ACC meeting is on September 8 and 9," Naqvi told reporters, as quoted from Geo News.

With Jay Shah officially assuming the ICC job in December, he will need to step down from his positions as BCCI's secretary and the chairman of ACC. Shah will make history as the youngest person to hold the top role at ICC and only the fifth Indian to lead the global cricketing body.

Additionally, Naqvi confirmed his absence from the meeting and announced that Salman Nasir would be representing Pakistan.

“I will not be able to attend the meeting, and Salman Nasir will attend. The meeting will finalise matters related to the new president,” the PCB chairman said.

Naqvi has confirmed that the Pakistan Cricket Board has been in communication with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding the upcoming Champions Trophy. He stated, "The Champions Trophy will indeed be held in Pakistan. We are currently in discussions with the cricket boards of the participating teams."

The PCB is diligently preparing to host the prestigious Champions Trophy next year. Renovation work is underway at Karachi National Stadium, Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in anticipation of this marquee event.

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

