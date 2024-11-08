India is set to face Pakistan in their opening match at the Dubai International Stadium.

Amid the ongoing dispute between India and Pakistan over the Champions Trophy 2025, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has released the schedule for the 2024 Men’s 50-over U19 Asia Cup, which includes a highly anticipated match between the two arch-rivals.

India is set to face Pakistan in their opening match at the Dubai International Stadium on November 30. The tournament is scheduled to take place from November 29 to December 8 in Dubai and Sharjah, with the spotlight shining on the India-Pakistan showdown.

The U19 Indian team will also compete against Japan and the host country, UAE, in Group A matches in Sharjah on December 2 and 4, respectively. The top two teams from Group A and B will then battle it out in the semifinals on December 6 in Dubai and Sharjah, leading up to the final match on December 8 in Dubai.

The generation next, is ready to battle it out at the #MensU19AsiaCup2024 starting November 29 . The action-packed tournament will be contested across Dubai and Sharjah with the finals being contested on December 8.#ACC pic.twitter.com/lkaoPWSNFR — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) November 8, 2024

The reigning champions of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Nepal make up Group B in the upcoming Men's U19 Asia Cup. The tournament will kick off with a match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan on November 29, a day before the highly anticipated India-Pakistan showdown. Bangladesh, also known as the Bangla Tigers, are the defending champions, having secured victory over UAE in last year's final by a 195-run margin.

India holds the record for the most titles in the Men's U19 Asia Cup, with eight wins under their belt. Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan have each claimed a title as well. The first day of the tournament will feature a match between Sri Lanka and Nepal.

This year marks the 11th edition of the Men's U19 Asia Cup, with Bangladesh hosting the tournament for the first time since its inception in 1989. Japan, Nepal, and UAE have secured spots in the main tournament in 2024 after qualifying from the 2023 ACC Men's Under-19 Premier Cup.

