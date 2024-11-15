The hosting arrangements are in jeopardy after India's firm stance that it will not travel to Pakistan because of longstanding security concerns

The future of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is now in limbo after tensions between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have reached boiling point. The hosting arrangements are in jeopardy after India's firm stance that it will not travel to Pakistan because of longstanding security concerns.

India has officially informed the ICC that it will not be sending its team to Pakistan due to diplomatic issues that have strained India-Pakistan relations for over a decade. The PCB has rejected any proposals for a hybrid model, where India would play its matches at a neutral venue while the rest of the tournament takes place in Pakistan. The PCB has also asked the ICC to clarify India's refusal to participate and said that they are committed to hosting all matches on home soil.

With scheduling conflicts with domestic leagues, South Africa has been ruled out of the discussions about neutral venues like Sri Lanka and Dubai. According to reports, if Pakistan sticks to its hardline position and refuses to host, then India could step in as a possible host of the tournament, reports suggest. It would not only change the venue but could also result in huge financial consequences for the PCB, which would stand to lose about USD 65 million in hosting fees.

As these developments took place, some cricket analysts have criticised the ICC for being less proactive in solving these problems. Vocal about not compromising on hosting rights, the PCB's chairman has added to the complications in negotiations. The clock is ticking for all parties involved, with less than four months to go before the tournament is set to start on February 19, 2025.