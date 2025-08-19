Ambati Rayudu sparks NEW controversy over SuryaKumar Yadav's iconic T20 World Cup catch, says 'Rope was...'

During a podcast, Ambati Rayudu made shocking claims over SuryaKumar Yadav's iconic catch at India vs South Africa finals 2024, which led to the dismissal of South Africa's David Miller. Check here to know what he said.

A year after India's win at the T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa, former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu has made a startling revelation. The catch by Surya, which led to the dismissal of South Africa's David Miller, was a crucial moment. This catch also led to controversy, as it was noticed that the boundary rope, where the ball landed, was slightly moved. Rayudu, who was commentating during the match, has revealed what happened before the catch.

On the 'Unfiltered Podcast,' Rayudu revealed that the world feed team had positioned a chair and a screen at the boundary to assist the broadcasters. When the chair was placed, the boundary rope was inadvertently pushed back. Although the chair and screen were subsequently removed, the rope was not restored to its initial position.

What Rayudu said on SuryaKumar Yadav's T20 World Cup final catch?

"There were world feed commentators. During the break, what usually happens is they put a chair there and a screen in order to help the broadcasters see what is happening. That is why they pushed the rope backwards a little bit. But, they left it like that (even after taking the screen and the chair away). That is how the boundary became a little bigger for us. We (the commentators) could see it from above. It was god's plan," said Rayudu during the chat on the podcast.

At the time, numerous South African fans and former cricketers also contended that the rope was not in its original position, but a few feet inside, and shared images online to highlight the alleged discrepancy.

What do ICC rules say?

However, according to the ICC's playing conditions, the boundary is defined by the cushion itself, not the white line. Section 19.3 states that if a solid object used to mark the boundary is disturbed for any reason, the boundary is considered to be in its original position. Section 19.3.2 further specifies that if a solid object used to mark the boundary is disturbed, the object should be returned to its original position as soon as possible, and if play is ongoing, this should be done when the ball is dead.

T20 World Cup 2024: India vs South Africa finals

India, batting first, posted a competitive total of 176 for 7 in their 20 overs. South Africa's chase kept spectators on edge. Quinton de Kock (39) and Tristan Stubbs (31) kept the chase alive, and with 54 runs needed from the last six overs, the game was finely poised.

The momentum shifted when Suryakumar Yadav took a brilliant catch at long-off to dismiss David Miller, who was on 21. Hardik Pandya bowled a wide full-toss, which Miller moved across the stumps and connected well. It looked like a six from every corner of the ground but Suryakumar picked up a running catch near long-off to help India script a comeback and win the final by 7 runs.

Also Read: Sara Tendulkar gets life advice from 'soon-to-be 'bhabhi' Saaniya Chandhok, but it's Arjun Tendulkar's response that goes viral, watch video