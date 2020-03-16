Headlines

Cricket

Cricket

'Am convinced': Shoaib Akhtar claims 'India’s path of progress goes through Pakistan'

Akhtar also revealed his love for India and claimed that Indians do not want war with Pakistan.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 16, 2020, 04:59 PM IST

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has expressed his thoughts on how India and its people are 'amazing' while speaking on a chat show.

“India is a great place, the people are amazing. Never did I feel that they want any animosity or any type of war with Pakistan," Shoaib claimed.

"But, when I went to their TVs etc. it feels as if war will happen tomorrow. I have traveled extensively across India, have seen the country very closely, I can say today, India is dying to work with Pakistan."

"India’s path of progress goes through Pakistan, I am convinced,” he added.

The 44-year-old also spoke on the topic of Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision to postpone the kick-off of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to the recent outbreak of the coronavirus across the globe.

“I hope India does not incur this loss and I hope they prosper, but it is all happening which is unfortunate,” he added.

“I don’t understand why you have to eat things like bats, drink their blood and urine and spread some virus across the globe…"

"I’m talking about the Chinese people. They have put the world at stake. I really don’t understand how can you eat bats, dogs, and cats. I’m really angry,” he added.

The opening match of this year's IPL was supposed to be played between the most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and CSK - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.

However, the kick-off of the 2020 season of the IPL was postponed to April 15 as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19).

