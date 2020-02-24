Headlines

'Am batting really well': Virat Kohli unfazed despite failing to deliver in Wellington Test against New Zealand

This was also India's first loss in the ongoing World Test Championship.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 24, 2020, 10:41 AM IST

Team India captain Virat Kohli has claimed that he is unfazed with his performance after despite his side lost the first Test match against New Zealand by 10-wicket at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Monday (February 24).

"I am absolutely fine and I am batting really well. I feel sometimes scores do not reflect the way you are batting. That is what happens when you do not execute yourselves well."

"When you play so much cricket and you play for so long, obviously you will have three or four innings which do not go your way," Kohli told reporters during the post-match press conference.

This was also India's first loss in the ongoing World Test Championship. Meanwhile, New Zealand registered their 100th Test victory.

Virat then went on to add how it is important to have the right mindset and do the basics right to successfully initiate a quick bounceback.

"If you try to make too much out of it, then it will keep piling on. I think it is about staying in good space. I know the chat on the outside changes with one innings but I do not think like that," the Indian skipper claimed.

"If I thought like people on the outside, I will probably be outside right now. It is all about doing the basics right and putting in hard work in the practice," he added.

The 31-year-old then went on to add how his side will try to put the in-form Kiwi pacers under pressure during the second Test match at Christchurch.

"We will definitely be more positive. There is no doubt about that, especially in the first innings. We will try to put their bowlers under pressure," he said.

The Blackcaps currently hold a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series.

