Alzarri Joseph: Just two months after overcoming personal tragedy, Windies bowler makes IPL history

Alzarri Joseph made history on Saturday as he finished with figures of 6/12 for Mumbai Indians against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The West Indies fast bowler was making his Indian Premier League debut in the match.

His figures if 6/12 are not only the best bowling figures of debutant but also the best bowling figures in IPL history. He went past the figures of 6/14 by Sohail Tanveer.

Alzarri Joseph had earned the praise of the cricketing world after he displayed tremendous courage and determination to continue playing after his mother's demise during a Test match against England.

Joseph’s mother, Sharon Joseph passed away just before the third day of the second Test against England in February 2019.

He further participation in the match was in doubt. However, as the West Indies players rallied around their tearful teammate in the pre-match huddle, it soon became clear that he intended to carry on. Both sides donned black armbands and as Joseph emerged at No 10, a warm standing ovation greeted him.

History on IPL debut

Alzarri Joseph was included in the Mumbai Indians playing eleven in place of Lasith Malinga for the match against. Joseph bettered Sohail Tanvir's 6-14 for Rajasthan Royals in 2008 to lead the Mumbai Indians to a 40-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"It's a dream start, can't get better than this," Joseph said. "I just wanted to bowl to the plans. When they said I was playing, I decided to keep it simple and back myself."

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma too paid tribute to Joseph.

"(It was a) sensational effort from Alzarri," Rohit said. "To come out and play like that shows what he's capable of."