CRICKET

Alyssa Healy announces retirement from international cricket, to play last series against this Asian nation

The current skipper of the Australian women's cricket team has decided to end her international career and also announced the date of her retirement.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jan 13, 2026, 04:08 PM IST

Alyssa Healy announces retirement from international cricket, to play last series against this Asian nation
Alyssa Healy is the captain of Australian women's cricket team
Alyssa Healy, the Australian women's cricket team skipper, has decided to bid adieu to international cricket ahead of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026. Her last series will be against India at home, starting February 15. She announced the news on the Willow Talk podcast. ''Officially coming out today, that you hear this, actually retiring from cricket at the end of the Indian series. Not an easy decision but had to be made at some point,'' Healy said on the show.

 

She also mentioned the reason behind her decision and specifically noted that her injuries is one of them. ''It's been a long time coming. The last few years has been probably more mentally draining than anything else. A few injuries. I've got to dive into the well, and the well is getting less and less full of water. Getting harder to dive back in there,'' she added.

 

Alyssa Healy's career at a glance

 

The right-handed wicketkeeper batter has played 123 ODI games for Australia and scored 3,563 runs at an average of 35.98, which includes seven centuries and 18 half-centuries. In the 50-over format, she has taken a total of 85 catches and has done 38 stumpings as a wicketkeeper.

 

Healy has played just 10 Test matches in her career, during which she has amassed 489 runs at an average of 30.56, including three half-centuries.

 

Talking about T20Is, Healy has played 162 games and scored 3,054 runs at an average of 25.45, which includes one century and 17 fifties. In the shortest format of the game, she has taken 65 catches and has done 63 stumpings.

 

In Women's Big Bash League (WBBL), she has featured in 129 matches, scoring 3,125 runs at an average of 25.82, which includes five centuries and 15 half-centuries. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
