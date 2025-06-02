So far this season, Virat has played 14 matches and racked up an impressive 614 runs, boasting an average of 55.81. He’s hit eight half-centuries, with his highest score being an unbeaten 73.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Director of Cricket, Mo Bobat, praised star batter Virat Kohli for his unwavering commitment to taking the "aggressive option" throughout the game. Bobat shared his thoughts on Virat during the episode titled "Collective Excellence and Camaraderie: E02 RCB's Journey to the Finale | IPL 2025," which aired on the franchise's official YouTube channel.

In the video, Bobat expressed, "One of the things I love about Virat's thought process on the game is, it is always the aggressive option, it is never the defensive option. And I think that is so important when you get to the pressure stage of a competition. It could be easy for you try to protect yourselves or just get through games, and Virat never lets you do that. So I think that is impressive."

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik had some glowing words for Kohli, likening his commitment and work ethic to that of the greatest athletes in the world of sports.

“Virat Kohli is one of the most pristine greats of the game,” Karthik said. “I use the word pristine because of his sheer discipline and work ethic. In that sense, I would compare him to the likes of Kobe Bryant and Novak Djokovic.”

"And I say that purely because of the amount of time he puts in prep. I think he has worked so hard on things that are not seen on the screen, is what makes him such a pure, unfiltered, unadulterated, high-quality performer. And that's what he has been doing for RCB for quite some time now," he added.

So far this season, Virat has played 14 matches and racked up an impressive 614 runs, boasting an average of 55.81. He’s hit eight half-centuries, with his highest score being an unbeaten 73. His strike rate is also noteworthy, sitting at over 146, making him the fifth-highest run-scorer of the season. He’ll have the opportunity to boost his numbers even further in the upcoming title clash on Tuesday in Ahmedabad.

