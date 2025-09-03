'Always stood by us...': RCB skipper Rajat Patidar breaks silence on Bengaluru stampede tragedy, calls for unity during difficult times

This message follows a similar emotional note from former captain Virat Kohli, who had also expressed his grief and heartbreak over the tragedy. The franchise itself had previously released a statement, explaining their silence in the aftermath of the incident as a period of grief and reflection.

Rajat Patidar, the captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru who led the team to their first IPL victory, has addressed the heartbreaking stampede that resulted in 11 fatalities during the celebration of their inaugural IPL title. Patidar reaffirmed his dedication to consistently stand by their supporters. Soon after RCB shared Virat Kohli’s initial official remarks about the tragedy, Patidar reassured fans that the team would bounce back stronger.

“Every time I walk out for RCB, it’s with passion, and that passion comes from you. From your love, your belief, and your unwavering support. You’ve always stood by us. And from the bottom of my heart, I want you to know that we stand with you, too. You’ve all been in my thoughts and prayers. With all of us holding on to each other, we’ll find our strength again," Patidar stated in a message shared via RCB’s official social media handle.

The long-awaited 17 years came to a close when the Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured their first IPL title in 2025. RCB triumphed over Punjab Kings in the final match. Kohli and Patidar were pivotal throughout the tournament. However, things took a tragic turn when the team returned to Bengaluru and sought to celebrate their victory at the Chinnaswamy stadium.

Fans flocked in large numbers to cheer for their champions, but sadly, the security was unable to manage the overwhelming crowd outside the stadium, resulting in a stampede that claimed lives.

In light of this tragedy, RCB has launched ‘RCB Cares’, a new initiative designed to support, empower, and uplift their fan community. The franchise had earlier committed Rs 25 lakh in compensation to each family affected by the incident. ‘RCB Cares’ will collaborate closely with the IPL and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to establish more effective crowd management strategies to avert similar occurrences in the future.





After the stampede on June 4, the Karnataka government set up the Justice John Michael D’Cunha Commission to look into the incident. The commission’s findings pointed out that the design and structure of the stadium are fundamentally inadequate and unsafe for large gatherings.

