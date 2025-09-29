Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeCricket

CRICKET

'Always remain in my thoughts': Suryakumar Yadav donates Asia Cup match fees to families of Pahalgam victims and armed forces

Suryakumar Yadav, captain of the Indian cricket team, announced after the Asia Cup 2025 final that he would donate his entire match fees from the tournament to support the families of the Pahalgam terror attack victims and the Indian Armed Forces.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 29, 2025, 06:26 PM IST

'Always remain in my thoughts': Suryakumar Yadav donates Asia Cup match fees to families of Pahalgam victims and armed forces
Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav, after leading India to a thrilling Asia Cup victory against Pakistan, declared that he will donate his entire match fee from the tournament to the Indian Armed Forces and the families impacted by the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

“I have decided to donate my match fees from this tournament to support our Armed Forces and the families of the victims who suffered from the Pahalgam terror attack. You always remain in my thoughts. Jai Hind,” Suryakumar posted on X.

It has been reported that each Indian player receives Rs 4 lakh for every T20 match. Having participated in all seven matches of the tournament, Yadav's total donation will amount to Rs 28 lakh.

India secured the Asia Cup title on Sunday night in Dubai with a five-wicket victory over Pakistan. This victory marked India's third consecutive win against their rivals in the tournament. Tilak Varma was instrumental, scoring a solid half-century, while Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube made significant contributions to help India claim their second T20I Asia Cup title and ninth overall, including ODI versions.

Following their victory, the Indian cricket team declined to accept their medals and the trophy from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi, who also heads the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). The Indian players were willing to receive the trophy from Emirates Cricket Board Vice Chairman Khalid Al Zarooni, but Naqvi refused. As the delay continued, officials eventually took the trophy away.

The presentation ceremony, which was postponed for over an hour due to Pakistan's tardiness, concluded abruptly. Broadcaster Simon Doull announced live: "Ladies and gentlemen, I have been informed by the Asian Cricket Council that the Indian cricket team will not be collecting their awards tonight. Therefore, that wraps up the post-match presentation."

Earlier in the tournament, India had also declined to shake hands with the Pakistan players, prompting Pakistan to raise the issue with the ICC, which was followed by some provocative gestures from the Pakistani players.

Also read| Watch: Pakistan captain Salman Agha sparks outrage, booed by fans for throwing away runners-up cheque after Asia Cup final loss vs India

