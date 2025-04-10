The former CSK star thinks that Dhoni's return as captain could motivate the team to reach the second round of the tournament.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be missing their regular captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, for the rest of IPL 2025 due to an elbow injury. In his place, the legendary MS Dhoni will step back into the captaincy role. Gaikwad had taken over from Dhoni before the start of IPL 2024. Under Gaikwad's guidance, CSK faced a tough time in IPL 2024 and things haven't improved much in IPL 2025, as they currently find themselves in 9th place on the points table with just one win out of five matches.

Ambati Rayudu, who is now providing commentary for IPL 2025 has made an intriguing prediction for CSK after Dhoni's return. The former CSK star believes that with Dhoni back at the helm, his leadership and unique flair could just be the spark CSK needs to make a run for the second round of the tournament.

"First of all, it is very sad that Ruturaj Gaikwad, the captain of CSK, has been ruled out of the IPL. But, all the fans, will be extremely excited to see MS Dhoni lead CSK again. He can always pull out his magic, and make CSK qualify from here. It will be one great story. So, I am very very excited and I just hope that he weaves his magic all over the CSK team," he told ESPNcricinfo.

Ambati Rayudu played a crucial role for the Chennai Super Kings from IPL 2018 to 2023, helping the team clinch three IPL trophies under the leadership of MS Dhoni. Interestingly, Rayudu's last appearance in the IPL coincided with Dhoni's final match as captain. After celebrating his victory in IPL 2023, Rayudu decided it was time to hang up his boots and retire from professional cricket.

Dhoni is set to return as the captain of CSK after nearly two years away from the role. What’s even more remarkable is that Dhoni will be the first uncapped player to lead an IPL team, with CSK retaining him in the uncapped category for a hefty sum of Rs 4 crore.

CSK is gearing up to take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their sixth match on Friday, April 11th. Currently, KKR has managed to secure two wins out of five matches and sits in sixth place on the points table.

