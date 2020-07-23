'Always making me do more takes': Krunal Pandya shares Hardik's 'acting skills' in hilarious video

Headlines

'Used to it now': Yuzvendra Chahal on his third consecutive World Cup snub

Singham Again: Simmba aka Ranveer Singh flaunts his muscular physique from sets of Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty's film

Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmad's families celebrate newborn daughter Raabiyaa's 'pehli chhati', actress shares photos

Meet man who is set to head Rs 1,91,300 crore L&T Group as chairman

UGC NET December 2023 registration begins at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, know last date to apply

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Used to it now': Yuzvendra Chahal on his third consecutive World Cup snub

Singham Again: Simmba aka Ranveer Singh flaunts his muscular physique from sets of Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty's film

ICC reveals ODI World Cup 2023 mascot names after fans vote

Thyroid: 10 superfoods for hypothyroidism

8 superb benefits of eating poha for breakfast

Top run scorers at No.3 in ODI World Cup history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

World Cup 2023: Check full squads of India, England, Pakistan and all other teams participating in ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

"Those are thing of past": Virat Kohli reveals why he doesn't celebrates aggressively nowadays

“My final is on 4th”: Golden boy Neeraj Chopra xudes confidence ahead of finals in Asian Games 2023

Singham Again: Simmba aka Ranveer Singh flaunts his muscular physique from sets of Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty's film

Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmad's families celebrate newborn daughter Raabiyaa's 'pehli chhati', actress shares photos

Badshah gifts his expensive sneakers worth Rs 1.50 lakh to 15-year-old fan, video goes viral, fans react

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Always making me do more takes': Krunal Pandya shares Hardik's 'acting skills' in hilarious video

Keeping netizens entertained, Indian cricketer Krunal Pandya shared a video on his Instagram handle showing off his brother Hardik's 'acting skills'.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2020, 06:22 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Keeping netizens entertained, Indian cricketer Krunal Pandya shared a video on his Instagram handle showing off his brother Hardik's 'acting skills'.

In the video where the duo is shooting for an ad, Krunal is seen all serious while Hardik is not able to act properly and ends up laughing. 

Sharing the video, Krunal wrote, "@hardikpandya93 always making me do more takes".

WATCH:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

While fans are enjoying the funny banter between the Pandya brothers, Krunal's wife Pankhuri Sharma and Hardik's supposed wife Natasha Stankovic - also commented on the video. 

As for Hardik, he is soon going to be a father as he shared the good news with fans through social media. The all-rounder had proposed Natasha Stankovic on the new year. 

Hardik, who was out due to injury was to make a comeback with the Indian Premier League (IPL) and as for international cricket with the T20 World Cup.

However, the ICC tournament has been postponed by the ICC due to Coronavirus, which has now given BCCI the chance to organize the cash-rich tournament.

According to media reports, this year's IPL may begin from September 19 and will run till the first week of November. The 13th edition of the IPL is also said to be held in the UAE.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Rakesh and Rekha Jhunjhunwala’s children, Nishtha, Aryaman, Aryaveer

'Canada still committed to build closer ties with India': Justin Trudeau amid India-Canada diplomatic row

Exploring the therapeutic possibilities of peptide therapy

L2 Empuraan: Mohalal's Lucifer gets a sequel, actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran drops official announcement video

Meet visually impaired singer mentioned by PM Modi in 105th episode of 'Mann ki Baat'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE