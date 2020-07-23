'Always making me do more takes': Krunal Pandya shares Hardik's 'acting skills' in hilarious video

Keeping netizens entertained, Indian cricketer Krunal Pandya shared a video on his Instagram handle showing off his brother Hardik's 'acting skills'.

Keeping netizens entertained, Indian cricketer Krunal Pandya shared a video on his Instagram handle showing off his brother Hardik's 'acting skills'.

In the video where the duo is shooting for an ad, Krunal is seen all serious while Hardik is not able to act properly and ends up laughing.

Sharing the video, Krunal wrote, "@hardikpandya93 always making me do more takes".

WATCH:

While fans are enjoying the funny banter between the Pandya brothers, Krunal's wife Pankhuri Sharma and Hardik's supposed wife Natasha Stankovic - also commented on the video.

As for Hardik, he is soon going to be a father as he shared the good news with fans through social media. The all-rounder had proposed Natasha Stankovic on the new year.

Hardik, who was out due to injury was to make a comeback with the Indian Premier League (IPL) and as for international cricket with the T20 World Cup.

However, the ICC tournament has been postponed by the ICC due to Coronavirus, which has now given BCCI the chance to organize the cash-rich tournament.

According to media reports, this year's IPL may begin from September 19 and will run till the first week of November. The 13th edition of the IPL is also said to be held in the UAE.