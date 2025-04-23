Rahul scored 57 runs in an unbeaten match-winning innings where he hit a six to finish the game. There seemed to be tension between him and Goenka during post-match handshakes. Rahul later addressed his LSG followers on social media.

KL Rahul showcased his exceptional batting skills, leading the Delhi Capitals to a convincing eight-wicket victory over his former team, the Lucknow Super Giants, in an IPL 2025 match on Tuesday. Rahul's unbeaten half-century, comprising three fours and as many sixes was a sight to behold. The LSG owner, Sanjiv Goenka, watched from the stands as Rahul made a triumphant return to his old stomping grounds after being released by the team last year.

Following a challenging season in 2024, where LSG finished seventh on the points table and missed out on the IPL playoffs for the first time in three years, tensions between Rahul and Goenka came to a head. Despite leading the team for three seasons, with two playoff qualifications under his belt, Rahul was released prior to the IPL mega auction.

Rahul's unbeaten 57 off 42 sealed the victory with a six over the mid-wicket area, showcasing his prowess with the bat. A brief encounter with Goenka during post-match handshakes hinted at the underlying tension between the two. Subsequently, Rahul took to social media to address his LSG followers.

Sanjiv Goenka tried to interact with KL Rahul but he quickly went away from him.

Sharing photos from his standout innings against LSG, Rahul captioned the post with, "Always good to be back in Lucknow." One image in the carousel captures him celebrating by pointing to his name on the back of his DC jersey.

After his departure from LSG last year, Rahul hinted at discord within the team's dressing room.

“I wanted to start fresh, I wanted to explore my options and I wanted to go and play where I could find some freedom, where the team atmosphere could be something lighter. Sometimes you need to move away and find something good for yourself," Rahul told Star Sports in November last year.

