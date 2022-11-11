'Always feel proud to wear this jersey...': Virat Kohli thanks fans for love and support during T20 World Cup 2022

Image Source: Instagram

Virat Kohli said that Team India left Australia with a heavy heart after being eliminated from the 2022 T20 World Cup after a 10-wicket loss to England in the semi-finals.

India, who were considered favorites to make to the finals, failed to break England's opening stand, with Jos Buttler and Alex Hales taking their side over the line with four overs to spare at the Adelaide Oval.

"We leave Australian shores short of achieving our dream and with disappointment in our hearts but we can take back a lot of memorable moments as a group and aim to get better from here on. Thank you to all our fans who turned up in huge numbers throughout to support us in the stadiums. Always feel proud to wear this jersey and represent our country," Kohli said in an Instagram post.

After an early collapse and slow start in the powerplay overs, Kohli and Hardik Pandya's fighting half-centuries propelled India to 168/6.

KL Rahul faltered yet again, and captain Rohit Sharma was unable to capitalize as India reached 38/1 after 6 overs. As in-form Suryakumar Yadav too left early, Kohli and Pandya were forced to bat conservatively.

India's batting nightmare took them 15 overs to achieve 100 runs. Pandya's late hitting in the final overs, on the other hand, gave bowlers something to defend.

England openers Buttler and Hales smashed India bowlers in response, racing to 63 for no loss at the end of the powerplay overs. England easily qualified for the T20 World Cup final against Pakistan on November 13 at the MCG.

Following it's semi-final loss to England in the 2022 T20 World Cup, Team India will play against New Zealand in a six-match white-ball series beginning November 18.

