Ambati Rayudu shared his thoughts on receiving criticism on social media for being biased in his commentary towards MS Dhoni and the Chennai Super Kings team.

Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu has recently shed light on allegations of bias towards MS Dhoni during the 2025 Indian Premier League. Rayudu, who is currently a part of the in-house expert and Hindi commentary team for the host broadcaster, retired from the IPL after securing the trophy with Chennai Super Kings in 2023. Over the past two seasons, Rayudu has taken on media duties, but his work has sparked mixed reactions among fans due to his close ties to the Super Kings and Dhoni. Rayudu has even gone as far as to claim that there is a paid PR campaign working against him.

"I was a Thala’s fan I am a Thala’s fan I will always be a Thala’s fan. No matter what anyone thinks or does. It will not make a one percent difference. So please stop spending money on paid pr and donate that to charity. Lot of underprivileged people can benefit," wrote Rayudu on X, also known as Twitter.

Over the last year, Ambati Rayudu has been having some fun with fans of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), catching the eye of cricket lovers all over social media.

For those who might not know, Rayudu is one of the standout players in the history of the IPL. He shares the title of the most decorated player with Rohit Sharma, having clinched the championship six times. He was a vital part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) from 2010 to 2017, helping them secure victories in 2013, 2015, and 2017. After moving to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rayudu played a key role in their championship wins in 2018, 2021, and 2023, all under the legendary MS Dhoni.

Rayudu also made a notable impact on the Indian national team during Dhoni's captaincy, playing in 55 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and six Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

As for CSK, they’ve had a rough start to the season, managing just one win and suffering four losses in their first five matches.

