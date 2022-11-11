‘Allow young Indian players to…’: Anil Kumble turns spotlight on BCCI policy after T20 World Cup exit

Anil Kumble | File Photo

After India exited the T20 World Cup 2022 a step away from the finals against England, BCCI’s policy of not letting Indian cricketers play in T20 leagues overseas is under the spotlight. Several members of the Indian contingent did not have experience of playing in Australia. On the other hand, players of teams like England who beat India in the semi-final have played in the Big Bash League in the country and utilised their experience in the 10-wicket win.

Former India skipper and legendary spinner Anil Kumble has said that the BCCI should permit young Indian players to play in overseas T20 leagues to get experience of playing in different countries.

"I think exposure certainly helps. We have seen that with the kind of development that it has had on Indian cricket. For example, the IPL, where overseas players come in and the kind of changes we've had in Indian cricket has certainly helped. In terms of giving an opportunity to a young player to go overseas and have a crack, then why not?" Kumble said as per an ESPNCricinfo report

"I think it's important that you need to have everything that you need to do that come 2024, you are well prepared to take on a World Cup event," Kumble added. The 2024 T20 World Cup will be held in the West Indies and the US.

Pressure has been growing on BCCI to change its existing policy with several T20 leagues like Australia’s BBL, Pakistan Premier League (PSL), Caribbean Premier League (CPL) seeing participation from cricketers from all playing nations but not India. The BCCI does not allow contracted players to play for other leagues.

With IPL franchise owners buying all the teams in the soon-to-be-launched South African T20 league, SA20, there was speculation that it might open the door for Indian stars to be recruited by teams in overseas T20 tournaments. However, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal had recently said that the BCCI had no plans to change its existing policy.

“This in principle is the decision of the BCCI that our contracted players can't go and play for other leagues. As it is there is so much cricket happening. Keeping in mind their overall well-being that decision has been taken. As of now we stick to that decision,” he was quoted as saying by PTI

It remains to be seen whether the T20 World Cup 2022 debacle will bring out a change in the BCCI policy of not letting Indian cricketers play in IPL-like tournaments abroad.

(With inputs from agencies)