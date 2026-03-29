Allah Ghazanfar makes MI debut in IPL 2026; Afghan star once made emotional appeal to India after Pakistan air strikes

Allah Ghazanfar made his debut for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026, drawing attention not only for his talent but also for his emotional appeal to India following Pakistan air strikes in the past. The Afghan youngster’s inspiring journey adds intrigue to MI’s IPL campaign.

Allah Ghazanfar made his debut for the Mumbai Indians just before the toss against KKR in IPL 2026 on Sunday, March 29. Ghazanfar is recognized as one of the most promising talents emerging from Afghanistan. The 20-year-old tall off-spinner hails from Paktia and initially began his career as a fast bowler before transitioning to spin. Throughout his brief yet impactful career, he has participated in various franchise leagues, showcasing his skills with teams such as Colombo Strikers, Afghanistan A, Team Abu Dhabi, Mumbai Indians, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, MI Emirates, Derbyshire, and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, as well as Sunrisers Eastern Cape, among others.

Recently, he garnered attention before the season commenced when he made an emotional appeal for international support following a tragic attack on a major rehabilitation center in Kabul.

Ghazanfar elaborated on the detrimental effects of war on civilians during the ongoing conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan, particularly after a hospital was targeted.

He described the facility, stating that it was a place where "many individuals sought physical and mental recovery, aiming to restore their lives."

The rising Afghan star emphasized that the center catered to numerous individuals who were unable to afford medical treatment. He also questioned the intentions behind the assault, expressing, “I don’t understand what they’re trying to achieve."

"They come and target ordinary people, and we simply cannot accept this. Afghanistan cannot accept this," he had told news18dotcom.

Referring to India as a ‘close friend’, he remarked, “India is our close friend. We wish to engage with them and discuss these matters to prevent such incidents from occurring.

"This is our request to other countries too. This is not good for the people. Right now, the world is going through many challenges, and this is not good for anyone," he concluded.

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