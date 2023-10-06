'All three spinners will be...': Zaheer Khan's insights on India's lineup for World Cup clash against Australia

India will open their campaign on October 8 (Sunday) when they face Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Zaheer Khan believes that Team India should strategize to include all three of its frontline spinners in the upcoming 2023 World Cup match against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, October 8.

The former India fast bowler emphasizes that given the spin-friendly conditions in Chennai, the Men in Blue will gain a significant edge with the presence of Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Khan further suggests that in order to make room for the third spinner, bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur may have to be left out of the playing XI.

"When you are playing in Chennai, the first discussion should be about accommodating three spinners. With Hardik Pandya there, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj will be the two frontline seamers. I feel that all three spinners will be in the playing XI. Shardul Thakur will have to miss out," Zaheer said in a video shared by Cricbuzz on YouTube.

It is worth mentioning that while Rohit Sharma and his team can afford to field three spinners, Australia doesn't have the same luxury. Pat Cummins and his team have only one frontline spinner, Adam Zampa. Consequently, they will heavily rely on Glenn Maxwell to contribute with a few overs.

India emerged victorious in the ODI series against Australia, triumphing with a score of 2-1. However, the visitors managed to salvage some of their pride by securing a commendable 66-run consolation win in the third and final fixture.

