IND vs SA: All-rounder Washington Sundar tests COVID-19 positive, may miss ODIs

COVID-19 scare hits Indian camp as all-rounder Washington Sundar has tested positive and is doubtful to play the three-match ODI series against South Africa starting January 19. The 22-year old Tamil Nadu player had tested positive in Bengaluru and did not join the other white-ball cricketers in Mumbai, who are scheduled to leave for South Africa in a day or two.

"Washington has tested positive for COVID-19 and is yet to join the other white ball specialists in Mumbai. He was in Bengaluru (at the National Cricket Academy) when he tested positive," BCCI sources said, according to PTI.

It is learnt that Washington will not be able to travel in the chartered flight along with the other players and it is also not yet clear if he would be individually flown to South Africa by the BCCI at a later date.

Talking about the ODI series, it is all set to begin after the completion of the ongoing third and final Test in Cape Town. The first will begin in Paarl on January 19 with the second being scheduled at the same venue on January 21, followed by the team travelling to Cape Town for the series finale.

As far as Washington is concerned, he has been out of action since the tour of England last year due to an injury. He made a return to domestic cricket and did well for his state team in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he helped take Tamil Nadu to the final.