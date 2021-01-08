All-rounder Shehan Jayasuriya quits playing for Sri Lanka, moves to USA

Sri Lankan all-rounder Shehan Jayasuriya has decided to quit playing cricket for his country and informed his decision to the Cricket Board about the same on Friday.

Jayasuriya, who made his international debut in 2015 represented Sri Lankan cricket in ODIs and T20Is, will no longer be available for selection in any of the domestic or international cricket tournaments of the country with immediate effect.

The 29-year old will be relocating to the United States of America and will be settling there with the family and lead the rest of his life in the country.

Sri Lanka cricket in a statement said, "National player Shehan Jayasuriya, who represented Sri Lanka in both ODIs and T20I formats have informed SLC, that he will no longer be available for the selection of domestic or international cricket tournaments with immediate effect.

"Jayasuriya has taken this decision, as he has decided to relocate to United States of America with his family to settle in that country. Whilst announcing his decision, Shehan thanked Sri Lanka Cricket for the opportunities provided to him, during his time as a national player.

“SLC whilst thanking Jayasuriya for the services he has rendered to Sri Lanka Cricket as a player, take this opportunity to wish him the very best in his future endeavors," the statement added.

Jayasuriya, who was involved in the recently concluded Lanka Premier League (LPL) for Galle Gladiators, represented Sri Lanka in 18 ODIs and 12 T20Is.

He scored 195 runs in the 50-over format and 241 runs in the shortest format of the game with the bat, while picking up six wickets in total (three in each of the formats).