IND vs SA: All-rounder Jayant Yadav asked to stay back for ODIs after Washington Sundar tests COVID-19 positive

With all-rounder Washington Sundar being tested COVID-19 positive, Team India has asked Jayant Yadav, who is part of the Indian Test squad for the ongoing Test series in South Africa, to stay back for the three ODIs as well.

Sundar had tested positive for COVID-19 and has gone into isolation. Suryakumar Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Venkatesh Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Yuzuvendra Chahal, and Prasidh Krishna were the other players with Sundar.

As for the ODI series, it is scheduled to start on January 19 and will end on January 23. The previous ODI series in South Africa was in 2018 and was completely dominated by India with a scoreline of 5-1.

As for Jayant Yadav, he has played just one One Day International so far, that too in 2016 against New Zealand and had finished with figures of 1 wicket for 8 runs.

"Sundar has tested positive and he has been isolated from other players. All other players' reports came negative. They are undergoing a three-day quarantine period. Once they get three negative reports, these players will go into the Indian team bubble," a BCCI official told as quoted by Indian Express.

Team India had already faced an injury scare with Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel being injured. R Ashwin has also been recalled into the ODI side for the upcoming series and he is expected to be the first choice option ahead of Yadav.

KL Rahul will be the one who will be leading the ODI side in absence of injured Rohit Sharma for the ODI series. The regular limited-overs skipper has not yet recovered from his injury and will miss this series.