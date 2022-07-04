All-round performance by Harshal Patel helps India seal 10-run win over Northampshire

Harshal Patel wins the Man Of The Match Award his brilliant 54 (36) and 2/23 in the Warm Up game

The second warm-up clash between India and Northamptonshire saw Harshal Patel put on an all-round show to help the Men in Blue survive a scare and seal a 10-run win.

Defending 11 in the final over, Patel nailed the yorker to hand India the win. Not just that, he even started with the bat as he top-scored with a 54 to guide India to 149/8.

Talking about the clash, India was put into bat by Northants. India struggled against the moving ball as Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi and Suryakumar Yadav all departed early.

Reduced to 8/3, Ishan Kishan and captain Dinesh Karthik put in a fine partnership. The skipper kept scoring at a crisp rate, however, the duo were dismissed in quick succession and India was reduced to 72/5 in the 12th over.

Later Harshal Patel joined forces with Venkatesh Iyer taking India past the 100-run mark in the 16th over. While the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star departed, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) player took the attack against an inexperienced bowling lineup to guide India to 149/8.

In response, the Indian pacers had fun with the ball, striking four wickets in the powerplay. Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan and Harshal Patel all struck once each.

For Northamptonshire, Saif Zaib kept the side in the game, taking the match deep into the final over. Nathan Buck, James Sales and Brandon Glover all chipped in with cameos.

The last over saw the side needing 11 runs but Zaib could not get his team over the line which handed India the win.