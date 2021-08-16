All OUT! Virat Kohli's men turn tables at Lord's, win 2nd Test against England by 151 runs

How the tables have turned! India, who were almost at the losing end till the start of Day 5, saw them win by 151 runs against England at the iconic Lord's in London. While the Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami partnership was the breather, the icing on the cake was the bowling by India's pacers.

The Men in Blue have given Indian fans the best Independence Day gift as they have taken a 1-0 win in the five-match Test series now on August 16.

After getting rid of Rishabh Pant early on in the Day, England was looking at a target under 200. But surely Bumrah and Shami came out unexpectedly and left the Englishman stunned.

The duo put on an unbeaten stand of 89 and Kohli then called them back after facing three balls post-lunch. But this partnership was not all. The Indian team still had a lot to offer to fans as they got the host all out.

Indian captains to win the Lord's Test:

1986: Kapil Dev

2014: MS Dhoni

2021: Virat Kohli

Earlier, Pant was sent back and, it looked like the start of the end for India on the final morning. But what followed was nothing short of a miracle as Mohammed Shami registered the second fifty of his Test career and Jasprit Bumrah hit an unbeaten 30 as India walked back for the lunch break with the game evenly balanced.

At lunch, India's score read 286/8 after 108 overs in the second innings, leading the hosts by 259 runs. Shami (56* off 67) and Bumrah (34* off 58) frustrated the English bowling attack throughout the opening session of the final day as they added a sensational 77 off 111 balls and gave India the upper hand in the Test going into the final two sessions.

Resuming the final day on 181/6, India was handed a huge blow after Pant was sent packing by Ollie Robinson as he poked at the ball and edged it to Jos Buttler. He departed for 22 off 46 balls.

Ishant Sharma who played some brilliant shots walked to the pavilion after scoring 16. Robinson was the man for hosts again as he trapped Ishant LBW.

After that, it was all about the Indian tail as Bumrah and Shami kept the English bowlers at bay. Even the short-ball tactic didn't work for the hosts as Bumrah and Shami were both ready to stick it out.

Amid the body blows, a barrage of bouncers, and thunderous applause from the Lord's pavilion, both Indian pacers completed their 50 runs partnership off 72 balls.

Shami then with a 4 and a 92-meter six in two consecutive deliveries against Moeen Ali brought up his half-century. It will be interesting to see if India goes ahead and declare in the second session to try and make a match out of this one.

