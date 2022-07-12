Headlines

Cricket

"Alexa, please play Jasprit Bumrah", Wasim Jaffer's tweet on Indian ace fast bowler goes viral

Jasprit Bumrah bowled a double-wicket maiden over in his first over and took six wickets in this game bundling out England for 110 runs.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 09:36 PM IST

What looked like a riveting contest at the start of the game turned out to be quite a one-sided affair at the end of the first innings as Indian bowlers wreaked havoc on the England batters who were led by Jasprit Bumrah and equally supported by Mohammad Shami and Prasidh Krishna.

READ: Mohammed Shami becomes the fastest Indian bowler to take 150 ODI wickets

The Indian fast bowlers took all the 10 wickets of the England innings. 

The conditions overhead were the best to bowl when India did come out to do so. Their opening bowlers, especially Jasprit Bumrah made full use of it. They had 5 wickets inside the 10 overs with Jasprit Bumrah getting 4 and Shami taking one. It was always going to be difficult for England to get back into the game and India ensured that did not happen. Bumrah was the star with a six-fer. Shami and Prasidh Krishna played their part too.

Netizens were mighty impressed by Jasprit Bumrah's efforts and here's how they reacted.

Four of the top-6 England batters were sent packing for ducks. Jos Buttler tried to hold one end up but was bounced out for 30 and it needed a 35-run 9th wicket stand to help them avert utter shambles. 86, their previous lowest ever ODI score looked in danger of being breached until then, but India will reckon they can chase down 110, irrespective of conditions.

READ: Watch - Rishabh Pant takes an absolute stunner to dismiss Ben Stokes 

It will now be up to the Indian batters to chase this below-par score quickly and Shikhar Dhawan, who is making his return to the ODI side will look forward to spending some time on the crease and make full use of the opportunity.

