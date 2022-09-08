Alex Hales added to England's T20I World cup squad as Jonny Bairstow's replacement

Alex Hales

England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Wednesday that Nottinghamshire batter Alex Hales has been called up to England`s ICC Men's T20 World Cup squad as a replacement for Yorkshire's Jonathan Bairstow after a left ankle injury sustained last week ended his chances of playing in the tournament.

Hales, 33, who last represented England in March 2019, has also been added to the T20 squad for the tour of Pakistan. England batter Jonny Bairstow was ruled out of the rest of the summer and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, the England Cricket Board announced last Friday.

The then-captain Eoin Morgan often cited a "complete breakdown in trust" on Hales' exclusion from the England side.

With Morgan now retired from international cricket and Jos Buttler being the new skipper along with Jason Roy losing form rapidly and Bairstow sustaining a freak left ankle injury after slipping on a golf course last week, it has cleared the path for Hales's return to international cricket.

Hales, a prominent name in T20 franchise leagues in his time away from international cricket, was a vital cog in the wheel for Trent Rockets, winners of this year's men's Hundred, with 259 runs at a strike-rate of 152.35. He also formed a formidable opening partnership with his fellow England team-mate, left-handed batter Dawid Malan.

On the way, he became the first England player to cross the 10,000-run mark in the T20 format.

Overall, Hales has played 60 T20Is for England since his debut in 2011, making 1,644 runs and averaging 31.01 at a strike rate of 136.65. In 2014, at the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh, he became the first England player to score an international T20 hundred, a match-winning 116 not out off 64 balls against Sri Lanka in Chattogram.

England squad for Men's T20 World Cup Squad and three T20Is against Australia: Jos Buttler (Captain), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood.