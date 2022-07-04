Alex Ambrose sacked as assistant coach of India U17 women's football team for sexual misconduct

Alex Ambrose sacked as asst. coach of India Women's U17 side for sexual misconduct

Former India international Alex Ambrose has been sacked from his position as assistant coach of the India U17 women's football team amid charges of sexual misconduct during a foreign tour. Ambrose was asked to return to India after one of the players made a complaint against the assistant coach.

The Indian U17 Women's team is currently on a tour of Italy and Norway as part of their preparations ahead of the U17 World Cup in October which India will host.

The 39-year-old Ambrose had been provisionally suspended by the Committee of Administrators appointed by the Supreme Court to handle the All India Football Federation.

In a statement released by the national body, following the complaint against Ambrose, it was confirmed that the assistant coach has been suspended, although the statement didn't reveal his identity.

"An event of misconduct has been reported in the U17 women’s team currently on an exposure tour to Europe. The AIFF follows a zero-tolerance policy on indiscipline. As an initial action, the Federation has provisionally suspended the individual pending further investigation," read the statement.

It further added, "The AIFF has asked the concerned individual to stop all contact with the team, return to India immediately, and be physically present for further investigations upon his arrival."

However, Ambrose's sacking was confirmed on Saturday night, as confirmed by Dr SY Quraishi, one of the members of the Supreme Court's Committee of Administrators.

"Alex Ambrose, Asstt Head Coach of Under 17 Women’s team has been sacked for sexual misconduct. Further action under process," wrote Dr Quraishi on Twitter.

Notably, Ambrose has been working with the India U-17 side since 2019.

The Indian eves will begin their FIFA U17 World Cup campaign in the tournament opener on October 14 against the USA, followed by matches against Morocco and Brazil.