Akshay Kumar names his two favourite Indian players from current team and they are NOT Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is a big fan of cricket and he often visits stadiums to watch the Indian cricket team in action.

Talking to a leading channel, Akshay named his favourite Indian players from the current team. “My favourite Cricketers in the Current times is KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan,” he said.

Notably, KL Rahul is set to travel to South Africa for a three-match Test series and it expected that Dhawan would be recalled by the selectors for the ODI series against the Proteas.

Meanwhile, Team India newly appointed ODI skipper Rohit Sharma talked about Virat Kohli and his contributions as the captain of Indian cricket team in ODI and T20I. It is to be noted that Rohit Sharma was recently appointed the new ODI captain in place of Kohli after the selectors decided to appoint a single leader for shorter formats of the game.

Talking about Kohli’s legacy as India skipper, Rohit said that under Kohli's leadership there was a clear message to win every game.

“He’s put the team in the situation where there is no looking back. Those five years that he has led the team led from the front every time we stepped onto the park. There was a clear grit and determination to win every game that was the message to the entire squad," Rohit told BCCI.tv.