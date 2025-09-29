Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Crypto Price Forecast for Q4 2025 Bull Run

Sonam Wangchuk's supporters question his alleged Pakistan links: 'If playing cricket matches is...'

'Woh dhund raha hai': The Ba***ds of Bollywood 'cop' BREAK SILENCE on Sameer Wankhede getting offended by his role, drops...

Deepinder Goyal's BIG move as he announces 'Healthy Mode' on Zomato, says, 'Every dish in this...'

BCCI announces massive prize money after India beat Pakistan to lift record 9th Asia Cup title

Watch: India celebrate Asia Cup win without trophy; Tilak Varma, Arshdeep Singh mock Pakistan players’ accent in viral clip

Azim Premji Scholarship 2025 deadline on Sept 30: Check eligibility, amount, process and direct LINK to apply here

What is Sahyog Portal? Reason behind Elon Musk’s X fight against Karnataka HC order

'Akkha duniya ek taraf...': Varun Chakaravarthy trolls Pakistan with brutal 'tea cup' post amid Asia Cup trophy controversy

Game of Glory: Bigg Boss OTT 2's Abhishek Mahlan to test 100 influencers, fans call it 'Squid Game meets Takeshi's Castle'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Crypto Price Forecast for Q4 2025 Bull Run

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Crypto Price Forecast for Q4 2025 Bull Run

Sonam Wangchuk's supporters question his alleged Pakistan links: 'If playing cricket matches is...'

Wangchuk's supporters question alleged Pak links: 'If playing cricket is...'

Watch: India celebrate Asia Cup win without trophy; Tilak Varma, Arshdeep Singh mock Pakistan players’ accent in viral clip

Watch: India celebrate Asia Cup win without trophy; Tilak Varma, Arshdeep Singh

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

HomeCricket

CRICKET

'Akkha duniya ek taraf...': Varun Chakaravarthy trolls Pakistan with brutal 'tea cup' post amid Asia Cup trophy controversy

Varun Chakaravarthy humorously trolled Pakistan amid the Asia Cup 2025 trophy controversy by posting a viral image of himself with a tea cup, after India refused to accept the official trophy from ACC chief and PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 29, 2025, 03:36 PM IST

'Akkha duniya ek taraf...': Varun Chakaravarthy trolls Pakistan with brutal 'tea cup' post amid Asia Cup trophy controversy
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India achieved a thrilling five-wicket win against Pakistan to secure the Asia Cup 2025 title on Sunday in Dubai. Yet, beyond India's triumph, their refusal to accept the trophy became the focal point and sparked the most discussion of the match. Due to ongoing political tensions between the two countries, Team India declined to accept the trophy from ACC Chairman and Pakistan Minister Mohsin Naqvi. Following a delay in the post-match presentation, Team India stood their ground, leading Naqvi to take the winning trophy and medals back to his hotel.

Adding to Pakistan's woes, several Indian players made gestures and comments that quickly gained traction on social media. However, it was spinner Varun Chakaravarthy's post on X (formerly Twitter) celebrating the team's victory that truly captured attention.

Chakaravarthy took to social media to share a collection of photos showing Team India celebrating their win with an imaginary trophy. One of the images featured the spinner lounging on his bed, posing with a teacup as if it were the championship trophy.

In the final match against Pakistan, Chakaravarthy delivered an outstanding performance, taking two key wickets: openers Sahibzada Farhan (57) and Fakhar Zaman (46).

On the topic of gestures, Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh also joined in on the fun by mocking Pakistan after the match. The left-arm bowler posted three videos on social media featuring himself, Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma, and Kuldeep Yadav. In one clip, Arshdeep humorously asks Tilak, "Final match, you perform. What happening?" referencing a viral video from a few years back.

The original viral moment originated from an interview during the Bangladesh Premier League, where a presenter, struggling with English, attempted to question Andre Russell, leaving the cricketer visibly perplexed. That interview has since evolved into a widely shared meme on social media.

Also read| India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Kuldeep Yadav’s 4-fer, Tilak Varma’s fifty power India to record 9th title

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Good News for Delhi-NCR commuters: Namo Bharat corridor to cut Noida-Gurugram travel time to just 1 hour; IFFCO Chowk to link Faridabad-Greater Noida, details here
Good News for Delhi-NCR commuters: New Namo Bharat corridor to cut Noida-Gurugra
'Patriots must not watch': Uddhav Thackeray's appeal amid Ind vs Pak Asia Cup clash 2025
'Patriots must not watch': Uddhav Thackeray's appeal amid Ind vs Pak Asia Cup
Good news! Centre approves superfast train between THESE two cities; to cut travel time, reduce traffic and...
Good news! Centre approves superfast train between THESE two cities
Uttar Pradesh cabinet approves Farrukhabad Link Expressway connecting Agra-Lucknow and Ganga Expressways
UP cabinet approves Farrukhabad Link Expressway connecting Agra-Lucknow and ...
'Zehaan introduces his little brother': Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar name their second son Farwaan, here's what it means
Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar name their second son Farwaan, know what it means
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE