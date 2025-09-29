'Akkha duniya ek taraf...': Varun Chakaravarthy trolls Pakistan with brutal 'tea cup' post amid Asia Cup trophy controversy

Varun Chakaravarthy humorously trolled Pakistan amid the Asia Cup 2025 trophy controversy by posting a viral image of himself with a tea cup, after India refused to accept the official trophy from ACC chief and PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

India achieved a thrilling five-wicket win against Pakistan to secure the Asia Cup 2025 title on Sunday in Dubai. Yet, beyond India's triumph, their refusal to accept the trophy became the focal point and sparked the most discussion of the match. Due to ongoing political tensions between the two countries, Team India declined to accept the trophy from ACC Chairman and Pakistan Minister Mohsin Naqvi. Following a delay in the post-match presentation, Team India stood their ground, leading Naqvi to take the winning trophy and medals back to his hotel.

Adding to Pakistan's woes, several Indian players made gestures and comments that quickly gained traction on social media. However, it was spinner Varun Chakaravarthy's post on X (formerly Twitter) celebrating the team's victory that truly captured attention.

Chakaravarthy took to social media to share a collection of photos showing Team India celebrating their win with an imaginary trophy. One of the images featured the spinner lounging on his bed, posing with a teacup as if it were the championship trophy.

" Akkha duniya ek taraf, aur mere india ek taraf "

Jai hind !!! pic.twitter.com/FmjhkPMUaf — Varun Chakaravarthy (@chakaravarthy29) September 29, 2025

In the final match against Pakistan, Chakaravarthy delivered an outstanding performance, taking two key wickets: openers Sahibzada Farhan (57) and Fakhar Zaman (46).

On the topic of gestures, Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh also joined in on the fun by mocking Pakistan after the match. The left-arm bowler posted three videos on social media featuring himself, Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma, and Kuldeep Yadav. In one clip, Arshdeep humorously asks Tilak, "Final match, you perform. What happening?" referencing a viral video from a few years back.

The original viral moment originated from an interview during the Bangladesh Premier League, where a presenter, struggling with English, attempted to question Andre Russell, leaving the cricketer visibly perplexed. That interview has since evolved into a widely shared meme on social media.

