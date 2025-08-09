Akash Deep to face strict action from ICC for his 'cheeky' send-off to Ben Duckett? Know the full story

After Akash Deep dismissed Ben Duckett in the first innings of the Oval Test, he approached to him and put a hand around his shoulder and uttered a few words.

The recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy was no short of cricket, drama, emotions, and entertainment. Several moments of high tension between players of both teams were witnessed post the second innings of the 3rd Test till the final ball of the 5-match series. One such incident was from the 5th and final Test at the iconic Oval when Indian pacer Akash Deep dismissed England's opener Ben Duckett and went on to give him a 'cheeky' send-off. However, this gesture might not have gone down well with Duckett's coach, James Knott.

What did Ben Duckett's coach say?

In a chat with The Times of India, Knott said, ''It was part of a competitive series, but certainly needs a sanction to discourage youngsters. At the same time, it doesn't bother me personally. Often, people say that he is maybe too laid back, but Duckett is very competitive when he is out in the middle, as you saw during the recent Test series. Shubman Gill told me he enjoyed the challenge when Duckett was at the crease.''

''He is short, left-handed, scores square of the wicket, sweeps both sides in multiple areas. In that sense, Duckett is not only a hard man to bowl at but very different to a lot of other players out there. Think of Gill, for example, who is a much more orthodox player,'' he added.

What was the incident?

In the first innings of the Oval Test, when Akash Deep dismissed Ben Duckett, he put a hand around the English batter's shoulder and uttered a few words. Later, KL Rahul also intervened and pulled Akash Deep from getting the situation worse.

For those unversed, Duckett was one of the highest run-getters in the series, as he scored 462 runs with an average of 51.33 and an 82.94 strike rate.