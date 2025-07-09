Akash Deep heroics vs Prasidh Krishna's pace: Who makes way for Jasprit Bumrah in IND vs ENG 3rd Test at Lord's?

The 3rd Test between England and India is scheduled to commence on July 10 at the iconic Lords Cricket Ground, with pace leader Jasprit Bumrah confirmed to rejoin the playing XI. However, one of the challenges facing the Indian team will be deciding who will be left out.

As the India-England Test series moves to Lord's Cricket Ground, tied at 1-1, the Indian team has a selection problem. Captain Shubman Gill said that Jasprit Bumrah is back, so the team that won by 336 runs at Edgbaston will have to change. The big question is: Who will sit out for the world-class bowler – Akash Deep, who just made his debut, or Prasidh Krishna, who is under pressure?

Akash Deep's Great Debut

Akash Deep played in place of Bumrah in the second Test and had a great debut, taking 10 wickets. His figures of 10/187 at Edgbaston helped India win and were the best bowling performance by an Indian in a Test match in England, better than Jasprit Bumrah's from 2021. He bowled with control, moved the ball well, and troubled the English batsmen. He learned quickly and did well under pressure, which makes him a good choice to stay in the team.

Prasidh Krishna's Up-and-Down Performance

Prasidh Krishna's series has been up and down. He has shown he can bowl fast and get bounce, but his economy rate has been a problem. He gave up a lot of runs in the first Test at Headingley and was still expensive at times in the second Test, even though he improved some. With 4 wickets from 2 matches at an average of 55.16, Krishna hasn't been able to dominate the series. He has had trouble bowling consistently, especially when under pressure, which makes it more likely he will be benched.

Bumrah's Impact

Jasprit Bumrah's return is great for India. His skill, experience, and ability to take wickets at important times make him an obvious pick. The idea of Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and either Akash Deep or Prasidh Krishna as the pace attack is scary for England.

Akash Deep has done well, but the team will think about Prasidh Krishna's experience and pace against Akash Deep's great start. Still, Akash Deep's quick impact and record-breaking performance, together with Prasidh Krishna's problems, suggest Akash Deep will keep his spot, and Prasidh Krishna will sit out for Bumrah at Lord's. The final choice will be watched closely as India tries to take the lead in the series.

