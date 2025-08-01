Akash Deep gives cheeky send-off to Ben Duckett after dismissal: Here's what happened next

How may US tariff hit pharmaceuticals, smartphone, farm sectors of India? It may cause loss of ...
CRICKET
England opener Ben Duckett missed his half-century in the 1st innings of the ongoing Oval Test after he got dismissed by Akash Deep, when he was trying to play a reverse scoop. Watch what happened after his dismissal.
India and England are playing the 5th and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at the Oval. The series has taken a more dramatic and entertaining turn after the second innings of the 3rd Test, when India skipper Shubman Gill engaged into a verbal spat with the English openers. Since then, it has been more drama than cricket inside the field between the two teams. Even in the last Session of the previous game, England skipper Ben Stokes and others were showcasing their 'desperate' attempt to draw the game by shaking hands when Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar were near their centuries.
On Friday, during the first Session of Day 2 of the Oval Test, Akash Deep gave a 'cheeky' send-off to Ben Duckett after he dismissed him at 43, while playing a reverse scoop shot.
Familiar Scenes from a local cricket match.— Rinchan (@girdeh) August 1, 2025
Akash Deep should know that Ducket is not his friend nor is he playing a domestic match where he got his friend out.#INDvsENG2025
https://t.co/2bH8nX7acx
Ben Duckett tried to act aggressive towards Akash Deep and Gill, but as soon as KL stepped in, his attitude changed completely.
- Kl's Aura is unmatchable pic.twitter.com/LW7DtOaOaf— SKY(@skyxaura) August 1, 2025
On Day 2, the Indian innings came to an end quickly as Gus Atkinson picked up four wickets, bowling out the visiting nation at 224. In reply, England batters came out to bat and showcased a good start, scoring 92 runs without losing a single wicket.
After taking the wicket, Akash Deep, after doing a fist pump, put his arm around Duckett's shoulder. In the viral clip, he was also seen talking and saying a few words to him while the batter completely ignored him. Later, KL Rahul came to Akash Deep to pull him away.
Former cricketers Michael Atherton and Dinesh Karthik, who were on the commentary duties, criticised Akash Deep's gesture after the dismissal. ''He's given Duckett a bit of a send-off, which is probably unnecessary, but it's the wicket that India desperately wanted. How many times did a bowler put his arm around after dismissing you, DK?,'' Atherton said.
In reply, Karthik said, ''I'm not sure if this is the right way to send off a batter, especially after you've got him out. Not many batsmen would behave the way Ben Duckett did, or rather did. It looked like they knew each other really well.''
Meanwhile, after the end of the first Session on Day 2 of the Oval Test, England are 109/1 with Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope at the crease.