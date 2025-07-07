Akash Deep becomes first bowler in 49 years to achieve THIS Test record after Edgbaston Test

Indian pacer took 10 wickets against England at Edgbaston, with the help of which Team India managed to clinch the game by 336 runs.

Shubman Gill-led Team India scripted history on Sunday after they clinched the Edgbaston Test for the first time. Although the skipper won the Player of the Match title, Akash Deep was no less than a hero of the game. He took 10 wickets in two innings of the game, with the help of which Team India won the game by 336 runs on Day 5. With this 10-wicket haul, Akash Deep broke several records and also created new ones.

Records created by Akash Deep

Akash Deep became the first player in 49 years to dismiss 4 out of five top-order batters of England in a Test match innings. Earlier, West Indies' Michael Holding was the only player in history to achieve this feat and that too in 1976.

Not only this, Akash Deep became the second Indian bowler in 93 to take a 10-wicket haul in a Test match in England. This feat was achieved by Chetan Sharma during the 1986 India-England Test match in the same venue.

Apart from this, England's Alec Bedser took more than 10 wickets in an India-England Test match on two different occasions.

Indians with most wickets in England

Akash Deep - 10 (2025)

Chetan Sharma - 10 (1986)

Jasprit Bumrah - 9 (2021)

Zaheer Khan - 9 (2007)

Bhagwath Chandrasekhar - 8 (1971)

Mohammed Siraj - 8 (2021)

Lala Amarnath - 8 (1946)

Kapil Dev - 8 (1982)