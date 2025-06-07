In a video shared by Hindi commentator and former Indian player Akash Chopra, he is sharing a potential team for uncapped players from IPL 2025.

In a video shared by Hindi commentator and former Indian player, Akash Chopra, he is seen sharing his team of possible uncapped players from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. In the recently concluded season of IPL, several young players like 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi and 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre played important roles for their teams. Looking at this exceptional talent, Akash Chopra has shared a video, picking his favourite playing XI from the uncapped players from the 18th edition of the IPL.

''I am going with two uncapped Punjabis to begin with. Of course, Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya, because they took the team to the final. Priyansh Arya has started so beautifully. Prabhsimran Singh had a season with 500-plus runs. Just to put things into perspective, Rohit Sharma has had one season with 500-plus runs," Chopra said in the video.

For No 3, he picked Vaibhav Suryavanshi and for No 4, he chose Ayush Mhatre. Furthermore, he also picked the likes of Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Anshul Kamboj and many more for his possible Playing XI.

''After that, I have chosen Vipraj Nigam. A phenomenal all-rounder. I felt he was the find of the tournament. He could be the earliest to play for India. He bowls leg-spin, bowls fast, the ball turns, bowls with courage, and in the powerplay and the middle overs,'' he added.

List of players in Aakash Chopra’s uncapped Playing XI:

Prabhsimran Singh

Priyansh Arya

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Nehal Wadhera

Shashank Singh

Naman Dhir

Vipraj Nigam

Harpreet Brar

Yash Dayal

Vijaykumar Vyshak

Anshul Kamboj