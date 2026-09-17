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Ajit Agarkar's tenure nears end: Who are the two former India stars in race for chief selector post?

The BCCI is set to discuss the next chief selector as the current office-holder’s tenure approaches its end this month. Several candidates have reportedly been shortlisted for the key role, with the board’s annual general meeting scheduled for tomorrow.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 17, 2026, 12:25 PM IST

Ajit Agarkar's tenure nears end: Who are the two former India stars in race for chief selector post?
Ajit Agarkar (Courtesy: X)
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Ajit Agarkar’s stint as BCCI chief selector wraps up this month and from the latest word it looks like he’s not getting an extension. Several insiders say that’s pretty much set. With the BCCI’s Annual General Meeting coming up on Friday the sense is that Agarkar just chaired his last selection meeting—the one where they picked squads for the white-ball series against the West Indies, the Irani Trophy, and the Rest of India team.

Agarkar was brought in as head of the men’s selection committee back in July 2023. His spell wasn’t short on highlights. Under his watch, India picked up the T20 World Cup in 2024 and the Champions Trophy last year and even made it to the ODI World Cup final in 2023 falling to Australia. India also managed to defend their T20 World Cup title during his tenure.

Now, the BCCI is lining up replacements, with Parthiv Patel and Pragyan Ojha leading the race. Both have solid resumes—Parthiv kept wickets for India, Ojha was a frontline spinner and each has three IPL titles to their name. There was some talk about giving Agarkar another year to see the team through to the next ODI World Cup but the mood now sounds pretty firm: the committee wants to move on.

All the recent speculation and chatter around Agarkar’s future looks set to end after the AGM. Odds are he’ll step aside, making room for either Parthiv or Ojha.

In the middle of all this, Rohit Sharma’s inclusion for the ODI series against the West Indies caught some eyes. It’s a bit of a twist, since previous reports claimed the selectors had told him he wasn’t in their plans for next year’s ODI World Cup. Rohit dealt with pressure after a string of low scores against England but shut the doubters up by hammering 138 in the last ODI. Doubts about his future popped up right away but BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia shut those down quickly, saying Rohit would stay in the side as long as he was part of the selectors’ plans. 

Earlier stories suggested the ODI series against England might be Rohit’s final outing in blue but for now he’s still very much in the mix.

Also read| India squad for West Indies ODI and T20I series announced: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in; Rishabh Pant misses out

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