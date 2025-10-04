Ajit Agarkar refuses to reveal Rohit Sharma’s reaction after being removed as India’s ODI captain ahead of Australia series

The decision to relieve Rohit of the captaincy was positioned as a forward-looking step toward the 2027 World Cup, rather than a reflection of any lack of commitment or discord, and selectors are keen to respect the dignity of all players involved in such transitions.

BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar put an end to the uncertainty surrounding Rohit Sharma’s role in the ODI segment of India’s forthcoming tour to Australia on Saturday. In a decision that many anticipated, the 37-year-old was stripped of his captaincy, with Shubman Gill stepping in as the new captain and Shreyas Iyer appointed as his deputy. Agarkar mentioned that Rohit was informed of the decision prior to the public announcement, but he refrained from disclosing the star player's response.

The selectors' shift away from Rohit as India’s ODI captain was always seen as a matter of timing, especially following his departure from Test cricket in May. After revealing the squad for the upcoming white-ball series against Australia, which consists of three ODIs and five T20Is, Agarkar stated that his committee found it impractical to have three different captains for various formats.

Gill, who has been prepared for this leadership role since being appointed ODI vice-captain earlier this year for the Champions Trophy, has already demonstrated his capabilities as a leader.

Agarkar elaborated: "Firstly, it's practically impossible to have three different captains for three formats. Just in terms of planning. Obviously, at some point, you have to start looking at where the next World Cup will be held. It's also a format which is played the least now. You don't get that many games to actually give the next guy, or if there is going to be another guy who doesn't have that much time to prepare himself or plan. We are two years away still.

"It might look like a long time, but we don't quite know how many one-day games we might take. Closer to the World Cup, we might end up playing a little bit more than what we have. The last one-day game we played was on March 8 or 9 in the Champions Trophy. The next one we play is in October. It is a bit of a challenge with one-day play at the moment. Of course, the focus has been on the T20 World Cup, but slowly we will start planning for that World Cup to come. As a plan, it gives the next guy enough time to plan with whatever games we have coming. It is very difficult to have three different captains for three formats. In terms of not just the selector, but more importantly, even for the coach, to plan with three different people is never easy," he added.

In response to the decision communicated to him, former India fast bowler Agarkar remained silent despite feeling stressed. He remarked, "That is a conversation between me and Rohit, but as I mentioned, it has indeed been communicated to him."

Selectors express confidence that Gill's elevation will ensure continuity and stability as India gears up for the upcoming World Cup cycle. His remarkable batting statistics — 2,775 runs in 55 ODIs with an average of 59.04 — have bolstered the conviction in his ability to lead the team successfully.

India's ODI squad for Australia: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal.

