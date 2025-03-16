The right-handed batter performed poorly in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and eventually decided to sit out the last Test in Sydney.

Rohit Sharma's recent win in the Champions Trophy has really cemented his status as a strong leader. It wouldn’t be a shock if he continues to captain India in the upcoming Test tour of England, which is set to kick off on June 20. However, the national selectors haven’t made a final call on his role just yet, according to a recent report.

As he headed into the Champions Trophy, Rohit was under a lot of pressure, especially after India’s 1-3 Test series loss in Australia. That series also brought his struggles with form into the spotlight. Thankfully, his successful run in Dubai has given him a much-needed break.

A report from PTI poses an important question: will the selection committee consider Rohit's ODI success when evaluating his fit for the Test format, where results have been a bit shaky? With India suffering six disappointing losses in the last World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, this decision is even more critical.

The new WTC cycle for India is set to begin with the series against England, with the first Test scheduled to take place in Leeds.

"Technically, Rohit remains the Test captain. He voluntarily benched himself from the last Test in Sydney where he explained that a team can't carry on with multiple out of form batters.

"After Australia Tests, India haven't played any Tests and hence there has been no change in Test captaincy. Also Rohit never said he doesn't want to play Tests," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

However, he added that the national selection committee has not yet made a decision regarding the England series.

"The selection committee gets a break during IPL. Obviously with all matches televised, they always don't need to travel unless they have some specific strategy or they want to watch a particular player from up close," the source added.

"So once IPL starts, the blueprint for England series will be drawn at some point. But (coach) Gautam Gambhir's view point will have a lot of weightage," he added.

Following his decision to withdraw from the Sydney Test against Australia, Rohit Sharma has confirmed that he is not retiring and has no plans to leave the sport. Despite his recent victory in the Champions Trophy, Rohit has made it clear that he has no intention of stepping away from ODI cricket.

