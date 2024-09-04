Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bloodstains on Darshan's clothes, Pavithra Gowda is accused no 1: 3991-page chargesheet in Renukaswamy murder case

Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee to announce India squad for Bangladesh Tests on this date

Clenbuterol for Sale: Top 3 Brands to Consider

Testosterone for Sale Guide: Top Brands to Consider in 2024

Tren for Sale USA: Top Brands to Consider in 2024

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bloodstains on Darshan's clothes, Pavithra Gowda is accused no 1: 3991-page chargesheet in Renukaswamy murder case

Bloodstains on Darshan's clothes, Pavithra Gowda is accused no 1: 3991-page chargesheet in Renukaswamy murder case

Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee to announce India squad for Bangladesh Tests on this date

Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee to announce India squad for Bangladesh Tests on this date

Clenbuterol for Sale: Top 3 Brands to Consider

Clenbuterol for Sale: Top 3 Brands to Consider

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: 7 expected upgrades

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: 7 expected upgrades

Teams to lose most Test matches at home

Teams to lose most Test matches at home

5 largest wolves in the world

5 largest wolves in the world

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

7 richest Indian CEOs in 2024

7 richest Indian CEOs in 2024

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Lekha Washington says film industry was 'extremely patriarchal, male-dominated', reacts to Hema Committee report

Lekha Washington says film industry was 'extremely patriarchal, male-dominated', reacts to Hema Committee report

Chiranjeevi donates Rs 50 lakh each for flood relief operations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Chiranjeevi donates Rs 50 lakh each for flood relief operations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Chiyaan Vikram explains why Thangalaan will stay with him for whole life, Parvathy Thiruvothu lauds Pa Ranjith for...

Chiyaan Vikram explains why Thangalaan will stay with him for whole life, Parvathy Thiruvothu lauds Pa Ranjith for...

HomeCricket

Cricket

Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee to announce India squad for Bangladesh Tests on this date

India is scheduled to play two matches against Bangladesh, starting on September 19.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 04, 2024, 07:29 PM IST

Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee to announce India squad for Bangladesh Tests on this date
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The BCCI selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, is expected to announce the India Test squad for the upcoming series against Bangladesh following the conclusion of the first round of the 2024 Duleep Trophy. The tournament is set to commence in Bengaluru and Anantapur on Thursday. India is scheduled to play two matches against Bangladesh, starting on September 19, marking their first Test series since their victory over England earlier in the year.

The majority of India's regular players, except Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravichandran Ashwin, have been included in the lineup for the domestic red-ball competition. This tournament will play a crucial role in aiding the selectors in finalizing the 15-member squad for the Bangladesh Test series. Notable players such as Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant, Mukesh Kumar, Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, and KS Bharat are expected to showcase their skills during the tournament.

As reported by ESPNCricinfo, the BCCI will unveil the squad for the two-match series following the conclusion of the first round of the Duleep Trophy, which is scheduled to take place from September 5 to 8 in Bengaluru and Anantapur. The selected players will then participate in a training camp in Chennai on September 12 in preparation for the Bangladesh series.

The upcoming Bangladesh Test series will kick off India's extensive Test season as part of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25. The series against the Najmul Shanto-led squad, who recently achieved a historic 2-0 sweep against Pakistan, will be played in Chepauk and Kanpur, followed by a three-match T20I series.

In October, India will face New Zealand in three Tests at home before heading to South Africa for five white-ball matches.

Currently, India leads the WTC points table with 68.52 percentage points. If they can maintain their unbeaten record at home in the series against Bangladesh and New Zealand, they have the opportunity to secure their place in the WTC final for the third consecutive time.

Also read| Explained: Can Pakistan still qualify for World Test Championship final after series defeat against Bangladesh?

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'No demolition even if person is...': SC on bulldozer action

'No demolition even if person is...': SC on bulldozer action

Ex-India coach Rahul Dravid to return to IPL, will join…

Ex-India coach Rahul Dravid to return to IPL, will join…

Things to know about world’s largest palace where PM Modi stayed during his visit to Brunei, it is worth Rs…

Things to know about world’s largest palace where PM Modi stayed during his visit to Brunei, it is worth Rs…

Meet man, who worked as delivery boy for 2 years, served burgers; one video changed his life, made him fashion model

Meet man, who worked as delivery boy for 2 years, served burgers; one video changed his life, made him fashion model

Meet man, who has resigned from his family's Rs 134000 crore pharma company due to...

Meet man, who has resigned from his family's Rs 134000 crore pharma company due to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

7 richest Indian CEOs in 2024

7 richest Indian CEOs in 2024

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

This star won National Award at 19, got stuck with bold roles; one controversy ended her career; now lives in poverty

This star won National Award at 19, got stuck with bold roles; one controversy ended her career; now lives in poverty

India's most profitable film, made in Rs 25 lakh, earned 2000% profit, beat Sholay, Dangal, Baahubali, RRR; it is...

India's most profitable film, made in Rs 25 lakh, earned 2000% profit, beat Sholay, Dangal, Baahubali, RRR; it is...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement