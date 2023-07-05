Meet India star, friend of Tendulkar, member of Dhoni’s World Cup winning team, who will decide future of Kohli, Rohit

Former India star Ajit Agarkar was on Tuesday (July 4) appointed as new chief selector of Team India. Ajit Agarkar was an all-rounder and has played in 26 Tests, 191 ODIs, and four T20Is. He has also played in 110 first-class, 270 List A, and 62 T20 matches.

Ajit Agarkar’s name was recommended by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) for the role of Chairperson of the Men’s Selection Committee based on the total number of Test matches he has played for Team India.

The applicants were interviewed by the CAC for the position of one selector in the Men's Selection Committee and Agarkar’s named was unanimously recommended for the post of chief selector.

It is to be noted that Ajit Agarkar was also part of MS Dhoni-led T20 World Cup winning squad of 2007. He has also scored a Test century at Lord's cricket ground. Agarkar also played 42 IPL matches and claimed 29 wickets. Agarkar is currently the 3rd highest wicket-taker (288) for India in ODIs after Javagal Srinath (315) and Anil Kumble (337).

Agarkar and legendary Sachin Tendulkar have both been trained by Ramakant Achrekar and the two share a strong bond.

Agarkar’s job as chief selector comes with a lot of challenges and the first big challenge before him will be to select the members of Team India for upcoming ODI World Cup. The next big challenge before Agarkar will be to decide the future of stars like skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and some other senior members of the team.