Ajit Agarkar appointed as chief selector of Team India

The committee recommended Ajit Agarkar for the role of Chairperson of the Men’s Selection Committee based on seniority

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 09:56 PM IST

Ajit Agarkar appointed chairman of Indian Senior Men's Selection Committee (photo: BCCI)

Former all-rounder Ajit Agarkar has been appointed as chief selector of Team India. He represented the country in 26 Tests, 191 ODIs, and four T20Is, in addition to playing 110 first-class, 270 List A, and 62 T20 matches. The committee recommended Agarkar for the role of Chairperson of the Men’s Selection Committee based on seniority (total number of Test matches).

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) interviewed applicants for the position of one selector in the Men's Selection Committee. The three-member CAC has unanimously recommended Ajit Agarkar for the said position. Men’s Selection Committee now includes Ajit Agarkar (Chairperson), Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola and Sridharan Sharath.

"As a former fast bowler, he was part of India's victorious squad in the inaugural T20 World Cup held in South Africa in 2007. He still holds the record for the fastest half-century by an Indian batter in ODI, achieved with a 21-ball fifty against Zimbabwe in 2000," BCCI said in a statement.

He also held the record for being the fastest to reach 50 ODI wickets for nearly a decade, accomplishing the milestone in just 23 matches. Following his playing career, he was appointed as the Chief Selector for the senior Mumbai Team and undertook coaching responsibilities with the Delhi Capitals.

 

