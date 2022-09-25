Ajinkya Rahane tells Yashasvi Jaiswal to leave the field due to sledging in Duleep Trophy final, watch video

Yashasvi Jaiswal asked to leave the field by Ajinkya Rahane over disciplinary issues

Yashasvi Jaiswal won the Man of the Match award in the final of Duleep Trophy 2022 after West Zone beat South Zone by 294 runs, courtesy of Jaiswal's double century.

However, Jaiswal again hogged the limelight on the fifth day of the summit clash in Coimbatore after he went overboard with his sledging attempts and was subsequently asked by his captain Ajinkya Rahane to leave the field.

A video of the whole incident has gone viral on social media which shows Jaiswal trying to sledge South batter Ravi Teja who complained to the umpires about Jasiwal's verbal volleys and subsequently, West Zone skipper Rahane had to take a harsh call.

READ| Arjun Tendulkar dances to Punjabi songs with Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj, watch viral video

Watch Ajinkya Rahane asking Yashasvi Jaiswal to leave the field:

Batter Ravi Teja was having some issues with Yashasvi Jaiswal, so after warning him first and seeing it still happen, Captain Ajinkya Rahane tells his own teammate to leave the field!pic.twitter.com/R1sPozKFjF — 12th Khiladi (@12th_khiladi) September 25, 2022

The 20-year-old Jaiswal had to leave the field for disciplinary reasons, as he was at the centre of the controversy on Sunday. Teja had apparently complained about the verbal volleys that Jaiswal was consistently firing at him as he was fielding close to the bat.

After being spoken to earlier, Jaiswal came under fire again in the 57th over when the on-field umpire complained about the young batter's alleged verbal volleys. Jaiswal appeared to be animated when Rahane had a word with him with regard to his action and sent him off, leaving West Zone with 10 men on the field.

Jaiswal returned to the field after being away for seven overs.

READ| MS Dhoni ends speculation regarding his live as he launches Oreo biscuits, netizens react with hilarious memes

He was later declared Man of the Match after West won by 294 runs.

The unassuming Rahane has always been like that. When Mohammed Siraj faced racial abuse in Australia, Rahane, who was leading the team in Virat Kohli's absence, brought it up with the match referee, but refrained from engaging with the Australians on or off the field.

Asked about the incident involving Jaiswal, Rahane said after the match, "I believe in always respecting your opponents, umpires and match officials. So you have to handle certain incidents in a certain manner."

With inputs from PTI