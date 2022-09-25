Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Ajinkya Rahane tells Yashasvi Jaiswal to leave the field due to sledging in Duleep Trophy final, watch video

During the Duleep Trophy final, Ajinkya Rahane asked Yashasvi Jaiswal to leave the field once the latter went overboard with his sledging attempts.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 04:05 PM IST

Ajinkya Rahane tells Yashasvi Jaiswal to leave the field due to sledging in Duleep Trophy final, watch video
Yashasvi Jaiswal asked to leave the field by Ajinkya Rahane over disciplinary issues

Yashasvi Jaiswal won the Man of the Match award in the final of Duleep Trophy 2022 after West Zone beat South Zone by 294 runs, courtesy of Jaiswal's double century.

However, Jaiswal again hogged the limelight on the fifth day of the summit clash in Coimbatore after he went overboard with his sledging attempts and was subsequently asked by his captain Ajinkya Rahane to leave the field. 

A video of the whole incident has gone viral on social media which shows Jaiswal trying to sledge South batter Ravi Teja who complained to the umpires about Jasiwal's verbal volleys and subsequently, West Zone skipper Rahane had to take a harsh call. 

READ| Arjun Tendulkar dances to Punjabi songs with Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj, watch viral video

Watch Ajinkya Rahane asking Yashasvi Jaiswal to leave the field:

The 20-year-old Jaiswal had to leave the field for disciplinary reasons, as he was at the centre of the controversy on Sunday. Teja had apparently complained about the verbal volleys that Jaiswal was consistently firing at him as he was fielding close to the bat.

After being spoken to earlier, Jaiswal came under fire again in the 57th over when the on-field umpire complained about the young batter's alleged verbal volleys. Jaiswal appeared to be animated when Rahane had a word with him with regard to his action and sent him off, leaving West Zone with 10 men on the field.

Jaiswal returned to the field after being away for seven overs.

READ| MS Dhoni ends speculation regarding his live as he launches Oreo biscuits, netizens react with hilarious memes

He was later declared Man of the Match after West won by 294 runs.

The unassuming Rahane has always been like that. When Mohammed Siraj faced racial abuse in Australia, Rahane, who was leading the team in Virat Kohli's absence, brought it up with the match referee, but refrained from engaging with the Australians on or off the field.

Asked about the incident involving Jaiswal, Rahane said after the match, "I believe in always respecting your opponents, umpires and match officials. So you have to handle certain incidents in a certain manner."

With inputs from PTI

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPPSC APO Prelim 2022 result DECLARED at uppsc.up.nic.in: See steps to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.