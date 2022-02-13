Search icon
IPL 2022 mega auction: Capped batters list begins - Ajinkya Rahane taken by KKR, Dawid Malan goes UNSOLD

List of capped batters who got sold or unsold on Day 2 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 13, 2022, 12:17 PM IST

Day 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 began with Charu Sharma who continues to be the auctioneer as Hugh Edmeades feels he might not give his 100 per cent. However, he confirmed that he is absolutely fine and thanked Charu for stepping in for him on the big occasion.

As for the auction, the capped batter's list began with Aiden Markram, who had set his base price at 1 crore. The South African batter was part of Punjab Kings (PBKS) last season. They got off the blocks quickly and make the opening bid for their old friend. Hyderabad also raised their bid and Mumbai made a late appearance. SRH take it up to 2.6 crore and MI tap out and he moves to Hyderabad.

A look at the other players on this list: Dawid Malan goes UNSOLD

The second player on the list was Ajinkya Rahane who had set his base price at 1 crore. Kolkata made the opening bid and get him for the price he set.

