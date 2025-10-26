Ajinkya Rahane sends strong message to selectors with 159 in Ranji Trophy, says India needed him in BGT

Ajinkya Rahane made headlines after scoring a brilliant 159 in the Ranji Trophy, reigniting talks of an India comeback. The veteran batter boldly claimed that Team India “needed” his experience during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, hinting at unfinished business in Test cricket.

Ajinkya Rahane showcased his vintage form at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC on Sunday, October 26, as he hammered a fierce century against Chhattisgarh in the second round of the ongoing Ranji Trophy. With three of the top four batsmen in the Mumbai lineup managing only 21 runs after Chhattisgarh chose to bowl first, Rahane stepped in at No. 3 and scored an impressive 159 off 303 deliveries, including 21 boundaries. Although he was eventually dismissed by Aditya Sarwate, his innings had already propelled Mumbai past the 350-run threshold. By the conclusion of Day 2, the 42-time champions had reached 406/8 in 130 overs.

After the day's play, Rahane, who has been absent from the Indian Test squad since the West Indies tour in July 2023, expressed that he could have made a significant impact for the Asian giants in the upcoming 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar series. The 37-year-old dismissed concerns about age, citing Michael Hussey as an example, who made his debut for Australia at the age of 30.

"It’s not about the age. It’s about the intent. It’s about the passion for the red ball and the hard work you put in the middle. So I don’t believe in that completely. In Australia, you see, Michael Hussey made his debut 30s. Still he made runs. Experience matters in red ball cricket. I thought, personally, the Indian team needed me in Australia,” 37-year-old Rahane said after scoring his 42 first class hundred.

Rahane expressed that selectors should occasionally look past mere statistics and take into account a player's enthusiasm and commitment to red-ball cricket.

"After 34-35 players are old. Players are always looking to do well. Players are always looking to give their best. And if someone is really passionate about playing red-ball cricket. I think selectors should look into it. Because they come and watch the game. Every time it’s not about the performance. It’s about the intent and the passion and how you play with the red ball," Rahane said.

Rahane expressed his disappointment over the absence of communication from the selectors while he was sidelined from India's Test squad. He emphasized that the Indian team required his expertise in Australia for the Test series.

"I thought an experienced player like me should get more chances. And there was no communication. I can focus on only the controllable things which I am doing right now. But as I said, the Indian team needed me in Australia and I was fully ready for it,” he asserted.

Rahane pointed out the performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who both excelled in the ODI series against Australia. Rohit earned the title of Player of the Series, while Kohli contributed a determined half-century in the third ODI. The right-handed batsman believes that achieving a good mix of youth and experience is essential for the team to deliver outstanding results.

“When you have guys like Rohit and Virat, who have won so many matches for India especially in white ball cricket, you need that experience in the team. You cannot go with all newcomers, or the young ones in the team. Young blood is important, but if you have experience, the team will do well. It is especially the case in red ball cricket. I was really happy to see Rohit getting that 100,” he said.

