Ajinkya Rahane opens up on two-year wait for India Test debut: 'I was 12th man for 20 games'

Ajinkya Rahane has reflected on his long wait to represent India in Test cricket, revealing he spent nearly two years as the 12th man for around 20 matches before finally earning his debut. The veteran batter credited patience, perseverance, and self-belief for keeping him motivated.

Ajinkya Rahane has opened up about one of the toughest stretches in his career—traveling with India’s Test team but not getting a spot in the playing XI. Even though he made his white-ball debut in 2011, it took him another two years just to get his first chance in Test cricket. He spent a long time as the team’s 12th man, always on the sidelines. Still, he stuck with it. Eventually, he cemented his place in India’s middle order and built a solid Test career. In 85 Tests, Rahane scored 5,077 runs with an average of 38.46 and a strike rate of almost 50. Along the way, he racked up 12 centuries, 26 fifties, and played some unforgettable innings for India.

Looking back on those early days, Rahane admits that being a 12th man for two years was anything but easy. But he didn’t let the frustration take over. He chose to see it as an opportunity. Instead of chasing sympathy, he decided to get better, soaking up lessons from his teammates and picking up the mindset that would carry him through his Test career.

“When I joined the team in 2011, I had to wait 20 matches for my Test debut. I was the 12th man for two years straight. That wasn’t easy, but I learned so much from it. I had two options: look for sympathy or try to improve. There’s nothing wrong with being the 12th man, carrying drinks, or looking after your teammates. I took it positively. Just watching everything helped my attitude and mindset. It’s easy to go looking for sympathy, but I never wanted that,” he explained on his Hindi YouTube channel.

He’s also talked about how patience became a big part of his journey. It wasn’t something that came naturally to him. Rahane credits his time growing up in Mumbai and his conversations with senior players for teaching him to control what he could and not stress over the rest.

“Some of it was always there, but I grew into it as I kept playing and gaining experience. Honestly, I didn’t have much patience from the start. Traveling in Mumbai’s local trains is tough—that’s where you start picking up patience. When I started playing domestic cricket and kept scoring runs, I expected my name in the India team. Everyone feels that way. But after talking to a few senior players and after some time, I realized, it’ll happen when it happens. You do what’s in your control. If you want a long career, you’ve got to be patient,” he said.

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