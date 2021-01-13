India vs Australia: Ajinkya Rahane's team given hotel 'without basic amenities' in Brisbane, BCCI fumes

The build-up to the Brisbane Test between India and Australia has been far from ideal. After the Indian cricket team raised an issue that they will not undergo the hard quarantine in Brisbane, there was fear that the fourth Test might not be played at the Gabba. The situation was not helped when the shadow Health minister and Sports Minister both said that if India cannot abide by the rules then they should not come. Now, there is fresh controversy regarding the quarantine hotel in Brisbane. The hotel in which the Indian cricket team and Australian cricket team were put up lacked basic facilities. According to one senior BCCI official, there was no room service or house keeping facilities. The swimming pool cannot be accessed while the gym is not of international standards.

Apparently, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah are in touch with Cricket Australia over the hotel and they hope to resolve the matter amicably. However, sources close to Zee News said, "The team members now have the permission to move around on the floors on which the rooms have been allocated to the Indian team. They are also now allowed to use the gymnasium within the hotel." The Indian team arrived in Brisbane on Tuesday but they have been put under hard quarantine.

Brisbane coroanvirus cases a concern

Recently, there was an outbreak of the new UK variant of the coronavirus at the Grand Chancellor Hotel which is close to the hotel where the Indian cricket team is put up. Recently, Brisbane was under lockdown for three days and that is what prompted the border closure with New South Wales. The Indian cricket team arrived from New South Wales under a special arrangement. The Queensland government has allowed 50 per cent crowd capacity at the Gabba for the series decider. Face masks have been made mandatory for any fan moving around the venue during the Test.

Australia will be hoping to maintain their proud record of not having lost in Brisbane since 1988 as they prepare for the final Test. India have been troubled by injuries with Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Hanuma Vihari all ruled out. There is a big issue of Ravichandran Ashwin and Mayank Agarwal's fitness. The four-match series is level 1-1.