Ajinkya Rahane gets trolled after his old conversation with pornography case-accused Raj Kundra resurfaces
Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was arrested after being accused of producing porn films and sharing online through an app and was arrested late Monday night. As soon as the news came to light, there have been very severe reactions against the businessman and several memes started surfacing on social media.
Raj Kundra was named as the 'key conspirator' in the case by the Mumbai Police, which said that there is enough evidence in this regard while adding an investigation is still underway. Earlier in February this year, an FIR was registered against Raj for producing porn films and sharing them on social media.
Meanwhile, Team India Test vice-captain has landed in soup as his conversation with Raj in 2012 has resurfaced on social media and the moment the news of the latter's arrest came about the middle-order batsman has been facing the wrath of trolls on social media. Raj was the co-owner of the IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals at that time, the team Rahane was playing for then and featured till 2019 before being released.
In 2012, Rahane was congratulating Raj for one of his shows, to which Raj replied saying that one day the former should visit one of his shows and Rahane then replied again saying that he will.
The conversation has gone viral on social media and many people are trolling Rahane and coming up with hilarious reactions to the same. Here are some of them:
@ajinkyarahane88 - अब underground होने का समय आ गया है pic.twitter.com/aKMaLrpSEB— सचिन तिवारी (प्राथमिक शिक्षक भर्ती याचक) (@sachintiwari4u) July 20, 2021
If Ajinkya Rahane wasn't a Cricketer https://t.co/r53XLlELyC pic.twitter.com/U9ese2F0W6— (@Mohali_Monster) July 19, 2021
Rahane talking to Raj Kundra pic.twitter.com/DyPg1Ma35I— sudhanshu` (@whoshud) July 19, 2021
Rahane to Raj Kundra : pic.twitter.com/Y5cXsmIq4K— N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) July 19, 2021
PMO Ask CBI Report On SSR #BoycottBollywood
Ajinkya Rahane to Raj Kundra : pic.twitter.com/vpVEBpP1fu— Honey (@Honey4SSR) July 20, 2021