Ajinkya Rahane gets trolled after asking for movie suggestions, fans say 'watch your highlights'

Team India batsman Ajnkya Rahane asked his Twitter followers for movie suggestions, however, the veteran got trolled instead.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 04:12 PM IST

Ajinkya Rahane trolled after asking for movie suggestions on Twitter

Team India batsman Ajinkya Rahane seems to be taking his time to stage a comeback to the team after losing his place in the side. On Saturday, Rahane got brutally trolled by his own followers as he put out a tweet seeking movie or tv show recommendations to get through the weekend. 

Rahane tweeted, "Back at home before I hit the grass again.. Trying to sort my weekend plans, wondering if I could get some show/movie recommendations!"

However, little did the veteran batsman know that his tweet would result in such a strong backlash from a section of his followers. While some users schooled Rahane and urged him to watch his own highlights to get back to his best, others wrote that he must watch Cheteshwar Pujara's county highlights who has been in terrific form of late. 

READ| Cheteshwar Pujara slams a double century for Sussex on his captaincy debut

Here's how netizens reacted to Ajinkya Rahane's tweet:

READ| Ajinkya Rahane's wife Radhika shares pic of baby-bump, couple to welcome second child

Meanwhile, Rahane had last played for Team India during the Test series against South Africa, after which he was dropped from the Test squad. Recently, Rahane's wife Radhika took to Instagram to announce that the couple are expecting their second child in October. 

Sharing a picture of herself, with her daughter Aarya and her husband, Radhika's baby bump was quite visible.  

