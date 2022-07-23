Ajinkya Rahane gets trolled after asking for movie suggestions, fans say 'watch your highlights'

Ajinkya Rahane trolled after asking for movie suggestions on Twitter

Team India batsman Ajinkya Rahane seems to be taking his time to stage a comeback to the team after losing his place in the side. On Saturday, Rahane got brutally trolled by his own followers as he put out a tweet seeking movie or tv show recommendations to get through the weekend.

Rahane tweeted, "Back at home before I hit the grass again.. Trying to sort my weekend plans, wondering if I could get some show/movie recommendations!"

However, little did the veteran batsman know that his tweet would result in such a strong backlash from a section of his followers. While some users schooled Rahane and urged him to watch his own highlights to get back to his best, others wrote that he must watch Cheteshwar Pujara's county highlights who has been in terrific form of late.

Here's how netizens reacted to Ajinkya Rahane's tweet:

Back at home before I hit the grass again.. Trying to sort my weekend plans, wondering if I could get some show/movie recommendations! — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) July 23, 2022

Bhai practice hard to get back to India team. Don't spend time in movies. — pratim (@pratim_das) July 23, 2022

Watch pujara's county highlights and try to come back in Indian team — Adarsh Bhalekar (@bhalekar_adarsh) July 23, 2022

Watch your own highlights of 2014-2016

And realise how inconsistent you were in last few years and then work on that — Prateek (@its_Prateek24) July 23, 2022

Meanwhile, Rahane had last played for Team India during the Test series against South Africa, after which he was dropped from the Test squad. Recently, Rahane's wife Radhika took to Instagram to announce that the couple are expecting their second child in October.

Sharing a picture of herself, with her daughter Aarya and her husband, Radhika's baby bump was quite visible.