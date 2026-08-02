Ajinkya Rahane eligible for BCCI pension after retirement; know his monthly payout

Former India batter Ajinkya Rahane is set to receive a fixed monthly pension under the BCCI's pension scheme following his retirement from international cricket. Here's how much the veteran cricketer will earn every month and the eligibility criteria behind the benefit.

Ajinkya Rahane, one of India’s most dependable cricketers abroad and a real fighter in tough conditions, announced his retirement from cricket on July 30. Fans will always remember him for leading the Indian team to that unforgettable Border-Gavaskar Trophy win in Australia in 2020-21 while standing in as captain. He leaves the game hugely respected, not just for his talent but for the way he carried himself throughout his career.

Now that he’s stepped away from playing, Rahane will look to new ways of earning a living. On that front, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has his back. Back in 2022, the BCCI hiked pension payments for retired players. Since Rahane played 85 Tests for India, he qualifies for the highest pension bracket. Instead of the earlier Rs 50,000 a month, retired cricketers like him now get Rs 70,000 monthly. That change happened four years ago, during Sourav Ganguly’s time as BCCI President.

Ganguly made it clear why this matters: “It’s extremely important that we look after the financial well-being of our former cricketers. Players are the lifeblood of the sport, and it’s our duty to support them after their careers. Umpires, too, have been unsung heroes, and the BCCI truly values their contribution.”

Rahane walked away with 85 Test appearances, 90 ODIs, and 20 T20Is under his belt. He hasn’t said exactly what he’ll do next, but he’s hinted he wants to mentor young cricketers and help guide the future of Indian cricket.

One important rule: he’ll keep getting his pension as long as he isn’t working officially with the BCCI. If he takes up a role as a coach or administrator for the board, the pension will pause while he earns a salary for that work.

Also read| Bhuvneshwar Kumar shuts down R Ashwin's ODI recall push: 'I've already played for India'