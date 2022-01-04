IND vs SA: Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara stay at crease as India take 58 runs lead against South Africa

The end of Day 2 saw South Africa regain dominance as India lose two wickets and score 85 runs at stumps at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The visitors had got an upper hand after Shardul Thakur picked up a maiden five-wicket haul and bowled out the Proteas for 229 in their first innings on Tuesday.

However, Marco Jansen drew the first blood as he sent back skipper KL Rahul for 8(21). The stand-in captain was not happy with the decision as after the 2-D cameras gave an impression of the ball dipping just in front of Markram's palms with the front-on angle, the third umpire was convinced the fingers were under the ball.

Later it was Duanne Olivier, who got the wicket of opener Mayank Agarwal for an LBW and India lost two wickets. The Men in Blue have Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara at the crease as they take 58 runs lead.

Earlier, Thakur ran through the hosts' batting line-up with figures of 7 for 61 after Keegan Petersen struck a fine half-century before lunch.

Resuming at the overnight score of 35 for one, South Africa added 53 runs before losing skipper Dean Elgar for 28 but Petersen held the other end, scoring 62 off 118 balls.

The visitors were all out for 202 in their first innings and South Africa took a first-innings lead of 27 runs over India.