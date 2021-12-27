IND vs SA: Ajinkya Rahane caught on camera repeatedly reminding himself to 'watch the ball' in Centurion - WATCH

After getting all the hate and troll from fans for his inclusion in the playing XI of the first Test against South Africa at Centurion, Ajinkya Rahane, came on to the crease with a point to prove.

The now ex vice-captain was at the crease playing alongside centurion KL Rahul as the two stitched up 73 runs at the end of day play. The two will be looking to take the same momentum forward on Day 2 as well.

While fans are eagerly waiting for the weather to improve and the skies to clear, a video has been doing the rounds on social media which has grabbed the attention of many. In the short clip, the middle-order batter was caught on camera while batting.

However, it was him keeping on talking and reminding himself to 'watch the ball' has gone VIRAL. It was not entirely surprising to see him consciously reminding himself as another below-par score in a series could very well see him being sidelined from India's red-ball set-up.

WATCH:

Rahane reminding himself to watch the ball as the bowler runs up makes me realise how cruel cricket can be for such experienced guy pic.twitter.com/3HKhVgMMFc — Nikhil Dubey (@nikhildubey96) December 26, 2021

As far as the Test is concerned, vice-captain Rahul hogged the limelight as the opener is playing on 122 while Rahane will resume from the overnight score of 40.

Notably, for the first Test, India had decided to go ahead with Rahane and keep both Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari out of the XI.

Iyer, on his debut game, had made his case strong with scores 105 and 65 against New Zealand in Mumbai, however, could not make the cut. As for Vihari, he scored 25, 54, 72 not out, 63 and 13 not out in the three unofficial Tests in Bloemfontein against South Africa A – was not included either.